Manchester United Reportedly 'Relaxed' over Stalled David De Gea Contract Talks

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: David de Gea of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly remain "relaxed" over David De Gea's contract talks despite the fact no progress has been made on getting the goalkeeper to sign to a new deal since negotiations began in August.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, United are prepared to make De Gea the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, but they need to convince the Spaniard of the club's ambition or risk losing him.  

           

