Manchester United Reportedly 'Relaxed' over Stalled David De Gea Contract Talks

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly remain "relaxed" over David De Gea's contract talks despite the fact no progress has been made on getting the goalkeeper to sign to a new deal since negotiations began in August.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, United are prepared to make De Gea the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, but they need to convince the Spaniard of the club's ambition or risk losing him.

