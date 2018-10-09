Dustin Poirier Reportedly Out of UFC 230 Main Event vs. Nate Diaz with Injury

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Dustin Poirier has been pulled from the UFC 230 co-main event with Nate Diaz after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the news. It's unclear if UFC is currently looking for a replacement to fight Diaz or will move forward with the Nov. 3 card without the fight.

The promotion previously announced Tuesday that Daniel Cormier would take on Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight championship main event, per Okamoto. Lewis will be fighting on less than a month's rest after defeating Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

Poirier is coming off a Performance of the Night award at July's UFC on Fox event after TKO'ing Eddie Alvarez. The win was Poirier's fourth straight (along with a no-contest) and set him up for a matchup against a returning Diaz, who has not fought since 2016.

Diaz's last UFC match was a loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202.