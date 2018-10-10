Week 6 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As we go into NFL Week 6, fantasy owners looking for production at running back should check out the waiver wire for viable options to fill the RB2 and flex spots in the starting lineup.

The Philadelphia Eagles placed a Pro Bowl running back on injured reserve, and the San Francisco 49ers don't anticipate their lead ball-carrier playing in Week 6, opening up long- and short-term sleeper options in the fantasy realm.

Coming off a bye, one quarterback has enough offensive talent around him to produce big numbers for the remainder of the season, especially since he's playing within an offense that lacks a productive ground attack.

If you're going into Week 6 with a poor record because you missed out on assets at key positions, don't give up on the season yet. Several sleepers can help struggling teams make a midseason push. All players listed below are available in more than half of Yahoo leagues.

QB Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (22 percent owned)

In case you didn't know or forgot during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bye week, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's magic wore off over the last two games. The team named Jameis Winston the starter under center for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons who have several defensive starters on injured reserve.

In a critical fourth season, Winston will have an opportunity to bounce back from a down year in which he threw just 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The fourth-year signal-caller will have two pass-catchers who rank within the top 15 in receiving yards, Mike Evans (426) and DeSean Jackson (424).

Despite some miscues along the way, Chris Godwin continues to develop into a solid No. 3 option at wide receiver. The Buccaneers ground attack currently ranks 30th in the league; Winston may have to carry the offense as Fitzpatrick did through the first quarter of the season.

RB Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles (26 percent owned)

The Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve with a torn ACL. As a result, the backfield will likely feature a committee soaking up the carries.

Darren Sproles has missed the last four games with a hamstring ailment. Corey Clement sat out the last couple of outings because of a quadriceps injury but practiced Tuesday.

If he doesn't suit up Thursday against the New York Giants, owners should still pick him up for the long term. He finished with 444 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns last year in his rookie campaign.

According to WIVB's Josh Reed, the Eagles have inquired about Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, but until there's a deal done, Clement's fantasy value significantly increases in Ajayi's absence. The second-year running back will share the workload with Wendell Smallwood, who's another sleeper option available in most Yahoo leagues.

TE Niles Paul, Jacksonville Jaguars (0 percent owned)

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on injured reserve with a core-muscle injury. He could come back later in the season, but fantasy owners should turn to Niles Paul in the meantime.

Paul hauled in seven catches for 65 yards Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's not a fluke performance for the 29-year-old. He flashed as a pass-catcher during the 2014 campaign with the Washington Redskins, accumulating 39 receptions for 507 yards and a touchdown.

With an expanded role, Paul could serve as a big-body receiver (6'1", 242 pounds) and a solid asset in the red zone for quarterback Blake Bortles. At the moment, the Jaguars tight end looks like a flier at the position. Nonetheless, managers who lost Delanie Walker for the year or continue to wait for Greg Olsen's return have an option for short-term relief.