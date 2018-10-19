Gio Bernard Out for Bengals vs. Chiefs in Week 7 Because of Knee Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to The Athletic's Jay Morrison.

Bernard has been sidelined since suffering an MCL sprain late in Cincinnati's Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 30. The initial timeline for his return was two to four weeks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Through his first four games, the 26-year-old ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 78 yards. He stepped up when Joe Mixon was out injured, piling up 130 rushing yards in Weeks 3 and 4.

However, Bernard missed Cincinnati's 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, with Pelissero reporting he was recovering from an MCL sprain. A returning Mixon ran for 93 yards and had three receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown.

As long as Mixon is healthy, the Bengals have a reliable running back to turn to in Bernard's absence However, there's not much proven depth behind Mixon. 2018 fourth-round pick Mark Walton is still working his way into the offense and has just seven rushing yards on seven carries this season.

Cincinnati missed their dynamic one-two punch of Mixon and Bernard in a 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. With a road game against the 5-1 Chiefs on tap, Mixon will be asked once again to try to carry the load out of the backfield and help the offense move the ball consistently.