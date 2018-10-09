Alvaro Morata Admits to Discussing Potential Real Madrid Move with Eden Hazard

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has said he's discussed life at Real Madrid with Eden Hazard, as the Belgian superstar considers his future at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has recently admitted a move to Los Blancos would be a dream come true for him, but he could still sign a new contract to remain in west London.

Morata experienced two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and was born in the Spanish capital.

Speaking to Depotes Cuatro (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express), Morata said the pair had talked about Real, but he thinks Hazard is happy at Chelsea.

"You can put him anywhere," said Morata. "It's not that he wants to leave Chelsea but if Madrid is going to go for him, it's not an impediment for him."

