Lakers News: Lonzo Ball to Make Preseason Debut with LeBron James vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Tuesday afternoon that point guard Lonzo Ball would make his preseason debut in Wednesday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Ball has yet to play this preseason as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

