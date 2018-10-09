Lakers News: Lonzo Ball to Make Preseason Debut with LeBron James vs. Warriors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Lonzo Ball #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers are seen posing for a portrait during media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 24, 2018 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Tuesday afternoon that point guard Lonzo Ball would make his preseason debut in Wednesday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors

Ball has yet to play this preseason as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

