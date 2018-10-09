Thierry Henry Linked with Monaco Job Amid Leonardo Jardim Exit Rumours

Thierry Henry Linked with Monaco Job Amid Leonardo Jardim Exit RumoursOctober 9, 2018
Thierry Henry is reportedly one of three candidates lined up to replace Leonardo Jardim as manager of AS Monaco. Jardim is expected to agree to the mutual dissolution of his contract with the Ligue 1 side, per French publication Nice-Matin (h/t Get French Football News):
Breaking | Leonardo Jardim & Monaco is finished! Mutual termination agreement details currently being discussed & will be reached in the next 36 hours! Not a sacking, genuinely mutual. (N-M)
Breaking | AS Monaco have a shortlist of 3 options to replace Leonardo Jardim, Thierry Henry is one of those 3 & is very well placed, things seem advanced, identity of new coach to be known latest on Monday. (N-M)
Former Arsenal striker Henry, who began his career at Monaco, has also been linked with taking over at Championship club Aston Villa, per Sky Sports News.
