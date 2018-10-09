Thierry Henry Linked with Monaco Job Amid Leonardo Jardim Exit Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Belgium's national football team assistant coach Thierry Henry looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League first round football match between AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid at the Stade Louis II, in Monaco, on September 18, 2018. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Thierry Henry is reportedly one of three candidates lined up to replace Leonardo Jardim as manager of AS Monaco. Jardim is expected to agree to the mutual dissolution of his contract with the Ligue 1 side, per French publication Nice-Matin (h/t Get French Football News):

Former Arsenal striker Henry, who began his career at Monaco, has also been linked with taking over at Championship club Aston Villa, per Sky Sports News

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

