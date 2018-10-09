NFL Rumors: Jamaal Charles, Charcandrick West to Visit with Jaguars

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly plan to bring in veteran running backs Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West for workouts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Starting running back Leonard Fournette is nursing a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss three of the team's past four games, and No. 3 back Corey Grant will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

With Fournette and Grant on the shelf, T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds are the Jags' only healthy running backs currently.

The 31-year-old Charles played for the Denver Broncos last season after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Charles is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro first team selection with five 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, he has played sparingly in recent years.

Charles appeared in 14 games last season, but he rushed just 69 times for 296 yards and one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 129 yards.

Injuries limited him to just eight games in the previous two seasons with the Chiefs.

Like Charles, West began his career with the Chiefs.

The 27-year-old West played for the Chiefs from 2014-2017 before getting released and signed by the New York Jets during the offseason.

New York released West prior to the start of the 2018 campaign.

As a backup to Kareem Hunt, West rushed 18 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 150 yards and two additional touchdowns last season.

His most productive season came in 2015 when he made nine starts in place of an injured Charles and finished with 848 total yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage.

Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie last season, but so far this season, he has just 71 yards and no touchdowns on 20 carries.

Yeldon has been excellent as his replacement, rushing for 258 yards and one touchdown on 59 carries to go along with 22 grabs for 194 yards and three more scores.

Since Yeldon is playing well, a free-agent signing like Charles or West would likely compete with Wilds for the No. 2 job until Fournette is healthy enough to return.

Wilds has just 42 rushing yards on 16 carries in seven career games between the New York Jets and Jaguars, meaning Jacksonville can afford to upgrade its depth at the position.