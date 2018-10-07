Report: Jaguars RB Corey Grant Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars' depleted backfield took another hit on Sunday with the loss of running back Corey Grant.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Grant suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury during the Jaguars' 30-14 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old is expected to be healthy by the time he hits free agency in March.

The Jaguars played Sunday's game without Leonard Fournette, who has been limited all season because of ongoing issues with his hamstring.

Grant was injured on his first carry against the Chiefs in the second quarter. He had to be carted to the locker room after being unable to put weight on his foot.

Jacksonville was forced to finish the game with T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds as the only available running backs.

The Jaguars signed Grant as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2015. He was used sparingly in five games this season, finishing 2018 with 40 yards on 13 carries. The Alabama native averaged 8.3 yards per carry on 30 attempts last year.