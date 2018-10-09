Report: Real Madrid Encouraged to Bid for Eden Hazard in January After Comments

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly use Eden Hazard's recent comments that it would be his "dream" to play for them as ammunition to try to sign the Chelsea winger in January.

Cadena SER (h/t AS) reported Hazard's reiteration of his desire to play for Los Blancos is part of a collaboration from both parties to soften up Chelsea and make the club more open to a January parting of ways.

Real have struggled for consistency following Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure to Juventus, while Hazard has enjoyed sparkling form for the Blues, who sit joint-top of the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester City.

