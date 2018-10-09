Report: Real Madrid Encouraged to Bid for Eden Hazard in January After Comments

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

A television broadcast camera films as Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 7, 2018. - Chelsea won the match 3-0. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly use Eden Hazard's recent comments that it would be his "dream" to play for them as ammunition to try to sign the Chelsea winger in January. 

Cadena SER (h/t AS) reported Hazard's reiteration of his desire to play for Los Blancos is part of a collaboration from both parties to soften up Chelsea and make the club more open to a January parting of ways.

Real have struggled for consistency following Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure to Juventus, while Hazard has enjoyed sparkling form for the Blues, who sit joint-top of the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester City.

                           

