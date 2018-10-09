Arturo Vidal Says Posts Not Aimed at Barcelona, Denies Ernesto Valverde Rift

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

VALENCIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 07: Arturo Vidal of Barcelona looks on prior the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on October 7, 2018 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has conceded he's not happy with the amount of playing time he's been given by manager Ernesto Valverde but said recent social media messages were not aimed at the club or his boss. 

The Chile international came on to play only a few minutes of Barca's 4-2 UEFA Champions League defeat of Tottenham Hotspur last week and posted an angry emoji online. However, he said the two were not connected, per Marca:

"I am not happy, but if I have a problem with the coach I will say it to his face.

"How am I going to be happy if I don't play, and me of all people. I am someone that has always fought, that has been in the best teams in the world, that has won everything and who wants to continue winning at Barcelona.

"I am fine physically and happy. In the past few games I have been a little irritated but that's how it is, we will keep battling. There are a lot of important games ahead and we will see."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

