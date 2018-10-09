MLB Playoffs 2018: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees came home Monday night with the American League Division Series tied against the Boston Red Sox, but they did not perform well in their first game of the series at Yankee Stadium.

The home team simply could not compete in Game 3, as the Red Sox roared to a record-setting 16-1 victory over their archrivals. The Red Sox took a 2-1 advantage in the series and can close out the Yankees Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Brock Holt, who did not play in either of the first two games of the series, started at second base and hit for the cycle. He became the first player in major league history to hit for the cycle in the postseason.

"Wow, that's the first one ever," the 30-year-old said on the TBS broadcast when he was informed of his history-making achievement. "We had a lot of fun tonight and put a lot of good at bats together."

While Holt earned a spot in baseball annals with his performance, Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi had a magnificent game as he allowed just one run in seven innings. He threw 97 pitches in his time on the mound and 72 of them were strikes.

Luis Severino had a brutal game for the Yankees, lasting just three-plus inning and giving up six earned runs before manager Aaron Boone pulled him from the game after three batters in the fourth inning.

That inning proved decisive in the game, as the Red Sox stretched their lead from 3-0 to 10-0. Andrew Benintendi had the big hit when he drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double. That shot took the air out of Yankee Stadium.

The crowd in the Bronx was roaring for the home team as the game started and in the early innings, but when the Red Sox took the lead and stretched it out, the noise lessened considerably as their team's chances for taking a 2-1 lead in the series disappeared.

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Rick Porcello will take the mound for the Red Sox and the Yankees will send veteran CC Sabathia to the hill. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by TBS.

The Yankees are minus-120 favorites to win and force a decisive fifth game in Boston Thursday, according to OddsShark. The Red Sox are even money to win. Those betting on the Yankees have to risk $120 to win $100, while Red Sox backers risk $100 to win $100.

Porcello had a 17-7 record this year, and the former Cy Young Award winner had a 4.28 earned-run average with a 1.18 WHIP. He struck out 190 batters in 191.1 innings.

Sabathia was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. He struck out 140 batters in 153.0 innings and gave up 19 home runs.

Boone was low key after the game, and that's to be expected after his team suffered a 15-run defeat. "We have to flush this game right away," he said in the postgame press conference broadcast by the MLB Network. "We have no other choice."

Prediction

It looks like the Red Sox have all the momentum after their huge win Monday night.

However, it appeared the Yankees had all the momentum going into Game 3 after their win Saturday night at Fenway Park. They had displayed their power bats, and the Red Sox looked perplexed.

That all changed as Eovaldi was on his game for the Red Sox, while Severino struggled badly for the Yankees.

Sabathia is not likely to be intimidated by Boston's offensive show in Game 3. He will try to give New York four or five good innings and hope the Yankees can stay close.

The Red Sox won 108 regular-season games and two more in the playoffs. If Porcello can give them the win and the series victory, they will be able to open the ALCS at home against the Houston Astros and ace Chris Sale will be on the mound.

Look for the Red Sox to end the Yankees' season by winning the ALDS in four games.