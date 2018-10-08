Ereck Flowers Trade Rumors: Giants to Release OT If No Deal by Tuesday

Ereck Flowers Trade Rumors: Giants to Release OT If No Deal by TuesdayOctober 8, 2018
Paul Sancya/Associated Press
New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers may soon be on his way out of the Big Apple.
On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Giants plan to release Flowers unless they can trade him by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Miami.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
McCarthy Still Believes in Crosby