Ereck Flowers Trade Rumors: Giants to Release OT If No Deal by Tuesday

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers may soon be on his way out of the Big Apple.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Giants plan to release Flowers unless they can trade him by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Miami.

