Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook

If you have any top wide receivers on your fantasy team, you are in luck for Week 6. Top wideouts such as Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and Adam Thielen have optimal matchups this week. The Falcons are taking on a Tampa Bay team with a weak secondary, the Vikings are playing a 1-4 Arizona team and don't have a lot of options at running back, and the Steelers are up against a Cincinnati team that has allowed a lot of points.

These receivers have the opportunity for high-scoring games in both standard and points-per-reception leagues. The top running backs in the league can also be found in the top 20 in both types of leagues, as players such as Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Christian McCaffrey are all solid points-per-reception running backs.

Some surprising players have cracked the top 50 as well, such as New England running back James White, who has turned into a top PPR back, putting up yards and touchdowns.

Take a look at the following top 50 flex players for standard and PPR leagues, with analysis on a few players following each top 50 ranking.

Standard

1. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Denver Broncos

2. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Cleveland Browns

4. WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Cincinnati Bengals

5. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

6. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

7. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Buffalo Bills

8. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Washington Redskins

9. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Atlanta Falcons

11. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at New England Patriots

12. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at New England Patriots

13. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

14. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Arizona Cardinals

15. RB James White (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

16. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

17. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Cleveland Browns

18. RB James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Cincinnati Bengals

19. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at New England Patriots

20. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) at Minnesota Vikings

21. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Cincinnati Bengals

22. RB T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Dallas Cowboys

23. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) at Miami Dolphins

24. WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. San Francisco 49ers

25. RB Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) vs. Seattle Seahawks in London

26. WR Calvin Ridley (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. WR Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

28. WR Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at Oakland Raiders in London

29. WR Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

30. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants

32. WR DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Atlanta Falcons

33. RB Sony Michel (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

34. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

35. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Los Angeles Rams

36. WR Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at Denver Broncos

37. WR Sammy Watkins (Kansas City Chiefs) at New England Patriots

38. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) vs. Seattle Seahawks in London

39. WR Keelan Cole (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Dallas Cowboys

40. WR John Brown (Baltimore Ravens) at Tennessee Titans

41. WR Jamison Crowder (Washington Redskins) vs. Carolina Panthers

42. WR Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) at Washington Redskins

43. RB Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) at Oakland Raiders in London

45. TE Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Seattle Seahawks in London

46. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Carolina Panthers

47. RB Carlos Hyde (Cleveland Browns) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

48. RB Nyheim Hines (Indianapolis Colts) at New York Jets

49. RB LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at Houston Texans

50. RB Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Analysis

While the Atlanta Falcons may be 1-4, Jones remains a force to be reckoned with for opposing defenses. Jones will be up against the worst pass defense in the league in Week 6—Tampa has given up over 1,400 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns. If Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and his go-to receiver are able to take advantage of the Buccaneers' weak defense, the duo could put up huge fantasy points and their second win of the season.

Green ranks in the top 10 flex players for Week 6 as he takes on a Pittsburgh Steelers team that has given up 1,600 yards to receivers and has allowed 13 receiving touchdowns on the season. The Bengals receiver has the potential to have another three-touchdown performance, as he did in Week 2.

Owners of Minnesota receivers can look forward to the potential for a high-scoring week, as the Minnesota Vikings take on a 1-4 Arizona team. The Cardinals have allowed at least 16 points in all five games, including 34 and 24 points to the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins, respectively.

This bodes well for a Minnesota team that, besides a six-point game against the Buffalo Bills, have consistently put points on the board this season and depend on their receivers. Thielen and Stefon Diggs can expect plenty of opportunities for yards and touchdowns at home in Week 6. Additionally, Thielen may be able to notch his sixth straight game with at least 100 yards.

Jarvis Landry only has one touchdown and two 100-plus-yard performances on the season. However, the Los Angeles Chargers have given up 11 touchdowns to receivers. If Baker Mayfield and Landry can connect, Landry may see a second touchdown in Week 6.

Points-Per-Reception

1. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Denver Broncos

3. WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Cincinnati Bengals

4. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

5. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Buffalo Bills

6. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Washington Redskins

7. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Cleveland Browns

8. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Arizona Cardinals

9. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

10. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at New England Patriots

11. RB James White (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

12. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Arizona Cardinals

13. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Atlanta Falcons

14. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

15. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Cleveland Browns

16. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at New England Patriots

17. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at New England Patriots

18. WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. San Francisco 49ers

19. WR DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Atlanta Falcons

20. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Cincinnati Bengals

22. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) at Minnesota Vikings

23. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants

24. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. WR Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

26. WR Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at Oakland Raiders in London

27. RB James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Cincinnati Bengals

28. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) at Miami Dolphins

29. RB T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Dallas Cowboys

30. WR Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

31. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Carolina Panthers

32. WR Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at Denver Broncos

33. WR Sammy Watkins (Kansas City Chiefs) at New England Patriots

34. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Los Angeles Rams

35. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

36. WR Calvin Ridley (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

37. RB Nyheim Hines (Indianapolis Colts) at New York Jets

38. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) vs. Seattle Seahawks in London

39. WR Keelan Cole (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Dallas Cowboys

40. WR John Brown (Baltimore Ravens) at Tennessee Titans

41. WR Jamison Crowder (Washington Redskins) vs. Carolina Panthers

42. WR Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) at Washington Redskins

43. RB Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) vs. Seattle Seahawks in London

44. TE Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Seattle Seahawks in London

45. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) at Miami Dolphins

46. RB Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Buffalo Bills

47. RB Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) at Oakland Raiders in London

48. RB Sony Michel (New England Patriots) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

49. RB Carlos Hyde (Cleveland Browns) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

50. RB LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at Houston Texans

Analysis

Only six running backs are among the top 20 flex players when it comes to PPR leagues in Week 6. While the top running backs, such as Todd Gurley, are still top-ranked players this week, other running backs who are less skilled receivers fall toward the bottom of the top-50 list.

New England Patriots running back James White breaks into the top 10 as a top running back in PPR leagues. White has shown his ability to be a dual-threat player, as he's notched a receiving touchdown in all but one game this season. The Kansas City Chiefs have allowed the most receiving yards, which bodes well for a running back like White.

Travis Kelce jumped into the top 20, as he receives many targets, racks up yards and is a consistent scorer. Kelce has had three 100-plus-yard games and three touchdowns on the season, proving his ability to contribute to a powerful offense.

Running back Chris Thompson made a noticeable jump from 49th in standard leagues to 32nd in points-per-reception leagues, as he receives many targets as a receiver.

All stats courtesy of ESPN.