Arsenal Reportedly Poised to Secure Miguel Almiron Transfer in January

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - JULY 21: Miguel Almiron of Atlanta United during the MLS match between Atlanta United and Orlando City at Orlando City Stadium on July 21, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly set to win the race to sign Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window.

According to Mike Allen of the Daily Mirror, the Gunners will pay in the region of £15 million to secure the attacking midfielder after his impressive season for Atlanta in Major League Soccer.

In the report, it's noted the 24-year-old is likely to miss the remainder of the MLS regular season due to injury, as he left Saturday's 2-1 win over New England Revolution after just 30 minutes. Atlanta are a point clear at the top of the Eastern Conference.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mbappe, Pulisic, Kluivert Headline U21 Ballon d'Or

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe, Pulisic, Kluivert Headline U21 Ballon d'Or

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    World Cup Is Causing Big Issues for Big Clubs

    World Football logo
    World Football

    World Cup Is Causing Big Issues for Big Clubs

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    How Emery Has Revitalised the 'Arsenal DNA'

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    How Emery Has Revitalised the 'Arsenal DNA'

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Hazard Torn Between Chelsea and 'Dream' Madrid Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Torn Between Chelsea and 'Dream' Madrid Move

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report