Arsenal Reportedly Poised to Secure Miguel Almiron Transfer in January

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly set to win the race to sign Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window.

According to Mike Allen of the Daily Mirror, the Gunners will pay in the region of £15 million to secure the attacking midfielder after his impressive season for Atlanta in Major League Soccer.

In the report, it's noted the 24-year-old is likely to miss the remainder of the MLS regular season due to injury, as he left Saturday's 2-1 win over New England Revolution after just 30 minutes. Atlanta are a point clear at the top of the Eastern Conference.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.