Italy vs. Ukraine: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Italy host Ukraine in an international friendly on Wednesday, as the sides prepare ahead of their 2018-19 UEFA Nations League commitments.

The match takes place at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, one of the country's oldest stadiums, and home to both Sampdoria and Genoa.

The Ukrainians arrive in strong form, with four wins and two draws in their last six, including recent victories over the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The hosts are recovering after a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Portugal and a 3-1 friendly loss to 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Italy win: 18-25, Ukraine win: 9-2, Draw: 23-10

TV: Sky Sports (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S)

The bookies favour Italy in their clash with Ukraine, but recent form does not reflect their position as expected winners.

New Italy manager Roberto Mancini has accumulated plenty of top-level experience as a player and coach, but he faces a difficult task to restore one of the game's great football nations to their former glories.

Ukraine have only conceded three goals in their last four, while replying with six at the other end of the pitch.

Sebastian Giovinco has been recalled to the Italian squad for the first time in three years, with the 31-year-old preferred to Mario Balotelli.

The former Juventus striker has been prolific during his spell with Toronto FC in the MLS, and his consistency has been rewarded.

However, the player's inclusion highlights the issues faced by the modern-day Italy team. The top European nations tend to ignore players in the United States league due to the assertion the standard is inferior.

Mancini could have picked Torino's Andrea Belotti, but the 24-year old—once rated as one of the continent's top prospects—has struggled with form in recent times.

Gianluca Caprari could make his debut, after the Sampdoria player earned his first call up.

The forward has two goals in four Serie A games this term and could be granted the opportunity to impress.

Italy confirmed on Twitter late adjustments to their squad on Monday:

The home side are desperate for a victory in their upcoming games, with a trip to Poland to follow for the Italians.

Ukraine were excellent during their recent match away to Albania, scoring four times, and they will fancy their chances against an opponent searching for confidence.

Mancini faces the biggest challenge of his career, and the chips are not stacked in his favour ahead of this game.