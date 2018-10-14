Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Evolution 2018October 14, 2018
Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Evolution 2018
WWE Evolution 2018, the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view in company history, was originally announced in July on an episode of Raw. There was plenty of buzz surrounding the show at first, though most of that has died down significantly due to poor follow-up on Raw and SmackDown Live.
Nevertheless, the show is shaping up to an exciting extravaganza based off what's currently on tap and the matches that are bound to be added in the weeks to come. However, WWE still has plenty of work to do in order to make the event as exciting as it has the potential to be.
On the bright side, WWE has a boatload of star power to work with at Evolution, including the returning likes of Trish Stratus and Lita. Both WWE Hall of Famers played key roles in making women's wrestling what it is today in WWE, so their presence on the pay-per-view will be welcomed.
Simultaneously, Evolution should serve as a showcase for the talent of today as well. The ladies from Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT have been pushing themselves to the limit for years now and will have the perfect platform at Evolution to show the world what they're made of.
WWE's less-than-stellar storytelling with the women lately has been disappointing to say the least, but there are still a handful of reasons to tune into Evolution later this month.
Let's look at all the intriguing angles worth keeping an eye on as Evolution quickly approaches.
Can Ronda Rousey Topple Her Toughest Opponent to Date?
Ronda Rousey has run roughshod over Raw's women's division for months with no end in sight to her Raw Women's Championship reign. Although she recently vanquished the threat of The Riott Squad, she was then met with her next challenger in the form of Nikki Bella.
After successfully teaming up against Riott Squad at Super Show-Down and on Raw, Nikki and Brie betrayed Rousey and left her looking up at the lights this past Monday night. It was a vicious attack that saw The Bella Twins return to their roots as hated heels and send the message that they still own the WWE women's division.
Despite spending the last year and a half on the sidelines, Nikki remains an extremely accomplished competitor, having held the Divas Championship twice. Her 2015 title run lasted over 300 days, not to mention that having Brie by her side makes her an even more of a threat to Rousey's reign of dominance.
The WWE Universe has yet to hear Nikki's side of the story as to why she decided to turn her back on Rousey, but Rousey's reaction likely won't be pretty. These two are on a collision course toward Evolution, where they are bound to have a hard-hitting war with the gold up for grabs.
Nikki has proven in the past that if she wants something bad enough, she will get it eventually, so Rousey should know to not underestimate her Evolution opponent come October 28.
Who Will Win the 2018 Mae Young Classic?
As thrilling as last year's Mae Young Classic tournament was, it's safe to say that the 2018 edition already has it beat in terms of in-ring action and star power involved.
The last month of the Mae Young Classic has been filled with amazing matches, memorable moments and shocking upsets. That was only in the first two rounds, meaning the remainder of the tourney is bound to be even more remarkable.
As of this past Wednesday, the quarterfinals are set and will feature a slew of interesting matchups: Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane, Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo.
Truthfully speaking, any one of the eight competitors left could come out on top. The next two episodes of the show will give fans a better idea of who will be advancing to Evolution, where the finals are confirmed to be taking place.
On a night where multiple championships will be defended and several notable names will be returning to the ring, it would be easy for the conclusion of the Mae Young Classic to get lost in the shuffle. However, the talent of these ladies could lead them to contesting one of the better bouts of the night.
Will Lighting Strike Twice for NXT's Kairi Sane?
Speaking of the Mae Young Classic, the two finalists from last year's installment are set to clash once again at Evolution, this time with the NXT Women's Championship up for grabs.
Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler have been embroiled in an ongoing rivalry since Sane beat Baszler to become the inaugural Mae Young Classic winner in September 2018. Baszler later avenged the loss on an episode of NXT TV earlier this year before Sane won the rubber match at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV to take the NXT Women's title from her.
Baszler has gone on record in recent weeks by claiming that The Pirate Princess' victory in Brooklyn was merely a fluke and that she doesn't plan on letting that happening again. After all, The Queen of Spades has had plenty of time to rebound and reset her sights on what matters most to her: regaining the gold.
NXT has done a terrific job of furthering their feud on the weekly Wednesday show and giving viewers the impression that Baszler just might have Sane's number at Evolution. They've raised the bar every time they've gone one-on-one and thus their next match together should be equally exhilarating.
Sane has already proven herself to be a fighting champion, but Baszler is unlike anyone she has ever faced before. There's no telling what lengths Baszler will go to in order to get her belt back, so Sane should be ready for anything.
Can Trish Stratus and Lita Prove That Old School Is Still Cool?
One of the biggest draws of Evolution when it was initially announced months ago was that female icons from years past would be a part of the event. Of course, Trish Stratus and Lita lead the list of stars fans wanted to see at Evolution considering everything they did for women's wrestling over the course of their careers.
Sure enough, Stratus and Lita were confirmed to be wrestling against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in separate singles matches on the card. Although both bouts were appealing on paper, they lacked storyline significance and felt like random additions to the event.
On the Oct. 8 edition of Raw, WWE wisely combined the two matches into one star-studded tag team affair pitting Stratus and Lita against Bliss and James at Evolution. Seeing the former foes join forces yet again will be a spectacle, not to mention that the outcome isn't nearly as obvious anymore.
Regardless, don't let that distract you from how Bliss and James are still determined to spoil the legends' anticipated comeback by beating them in their in-ring return. They have ruled Raw's women's division since the start of the year and overcome almost every obstacle in front of them.
In other words, they unquestionably have the advantage over their opponents come Evolution. Recent reports (h/t Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite) have indicated that Stratus and Lita could be sticking around beyond the pay-per-view, so a strong showing versus Bliss and James would prove to the powers that be that they belong.
What Will It Take for Charlotte Flair to Outlast and Overcome Becky Lynch?
There are few storylines in WWE right now that are more engaging from week to week than Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. The two former friends have history dating back years and have certainly brought the best out of each other dating back to SummerSlam.
Although the roles should be reversed with Lynch as the face and Flair as the heel, Lynch can not be commended enough for her recent work as the rebellious villain. She has made SmackDown Live's women's division more must-see than it has been in years, both through her promos and matches.
Their last two encounters ended on a disqualification and a count-out, respectively, with Lynch intentionally bending the rules to retain her title. At Evolution, she will have nowhere to run when she and Charlotte collide in the first-ever Last Woman Standing match on the main roster for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Needless to say, The Irish Lasskicker has the advantage over her arch-nemesis heading into the event, whereas Flair will really need to dig down deep in order to find a way to overcome and outlast Lynch. Considering her track record of winning in history-making matches, Charlotte should be more favored to reign supreme at Evolution than she is right now, but fans are aware that it will take a lot for Lynch to be knocked off her game.
Either way, the ladies continue to deliver compelling programming with every week that passes, so one can only assume that they have big things in store for the remainder of their rivalry ahead of Evolution.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.