Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Evolution 2018

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Evolution 2018, the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view in company history, was originally announced in July on an episode of Raw. There was plenty of buzz surrounding the show at first, though most of that has died down significantly due to poor follow-up on Raw and SmackDown Live.

Nevertheless, the show is shaping up to an exciting extravaganza based off what's currently on tap and the matches that are bound to be added in the weeks to come. However, WWE still has plenty of work to do in order to make the event as exciting as it has the potential to be.

On the bright side, WWE has a boatload of star power to work with at Evolution, including the returning likes of Trish Stratus and Lita. Both WWE Hall of Famers played key roles in making women's wrestling what it is today in WWE, so their presence on the pay-per-view will be welcomed.

Simultaneously, Evolution should serve as a showcase for the talent of today as well. The ladies from Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT have been pushing themselves to the limit for years now and will have the perfect platform at Evolution to show the world what they're made of.

WWE's less-than-stellar storytelling with the women lately has been disappointing to say the least, but there are still a handful of reasons to tune into Evolution later this month.

Let's look at all the intriguing angles worth keeping an eye on as Evolution quickly approaches.