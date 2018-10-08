Report: Manchester United Target Milan Skriniar, Alessio Romagnoli Transfers

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants the club to move for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar and AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli in the January transfer window.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, the Red Devils boss wants the club to give him their full backing in the mid-season market and try to secure deals for two of the best defenders in Serie A.

"Privately, United have brushed off talk of appointing former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as Mourinho's replacement, but sources have told ESPN FC that Mourinho wants public support with money to spend during the window—funds he believes he should have been given in the summer," said Dawson.

