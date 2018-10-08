Real Madrid Transfer News: Eden Hazard Fuels Blancos Rumours

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has once again opened the door to a potential move to Real Madrid by saying it's a lifelong dream of his to join Los Blancos.

As shared by HLN's Kristof Terreur, the Belgian also talked about signing a new contract with the Blues:

Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard provided more comments on Chelsea talks:

"I can talk now. If they come to me, I will talk. Maybe (it is a surprise they haven’t come to me yet).

"I don’t want to say that I am not talking (at all) with the club or the owner. I am talking a lot with them. So we just need to find a good…

"I don’t know (what the time frame will be). I am happy and I don’t need anything (to make me stay). It is not trophies. Of course, when you play, you want to win but I just want to enjoy things on the pitch, like I am at the moment. Then I am happy."

Hazard has flirted with the La Liga giants for years, talking openly about his desire to play for the club one day. Those comments are usually followed by a swift declaration of love for his current club, keeping the fans on edge.

In September, he told BT Sport (h/t Mirror's Tom Hopkinson) he was ready to leave for Spain after the 2018 FIFA World Cup but in the same breath said he could stay with the Blues for the rest of his career:

"I'll tell you the truth: after the World Cup I wanted to leave.

"It's my dream to play in Spain.

"I could stay at Chelsea for the rest of my career but there is also the possibility that I can leave in a year or two.

"But I love Chelsea and the city. It will be easy to stay at Chelsea. This club is now part of my life."

It's become a regular thing during every international break, and at this point, it seems obvious the move to Madrid is his preferred choice, per sportswriter Liam Twomey:

Hazard had a fantastic World Cup with Belgium and has carried that form into the new season, playing some of the best football of his career. His scoring output is way up under new manager Maurizio Sarri, and he currently leads the Premier League with seven goals.

The 27-year-old was also revealed as one of the nominees for the Ballon d'Or on Monday:

And while the former Lille man flies high in west London, Real continue to struggle. The attack has fallen to pieces since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, suffering through one of the worst scoring droughts in club history:

Los Blancos are practically certain to spend big on a forward if the barren spell continues, and Hazard would be near the top of their list. He's continued to talk about his admiration of the team and would be reunited with compatriot and former Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois, who made the switch in the summer.

Chelsea are expected to extend a new contract offer to the trickster soon, giving him the choice to either commit to the club long-term or not. If an agreement isn't reached by next summer, the Blues could well lose another Belgium international to the European champions.