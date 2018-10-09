Predicting 1 Impact Trade for Each MLB Team 2 Months from Winter Meetings

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: Acquire RP Mychal Givens

The Diamondbacks faded badly down the stretch with a 8-19 record in September. Part of that had to do with a faltering bullpen.

Archie Bradley (12 G, 0/4 SV, 7.00 ERA), Andrew Chafin (12 G, 11.12 ERA) and Brad Boxberger (9 G, 1/3 SV, 11.37 ERA) all seemed to run out of steam. That could leave the front office looking for some late-inning help this offseason.

With big free-agency decisions surrounding Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock this winter and Paul Goldschmidt next winter, the D-backs aren't likely consider any of the free-agent market's pricier options. They also don't have the prospect talent to go after someone like Raisel Iglesias or Kyle Barraclough.

Mychal Givens will come a bit cheaper, and the Orioles should be motivated sellers.

Colorado Rockies: Acquire 1B Justin Smoak

For a team that plays half of its games in the hitter's paradise that is Coors Field, a .232/.314/.405 line with only 20 home runs and 79 RBI from the first base position doesn't cut it.

The Rockies need to accept that Ian Desmond was a $70 million mistake and move him to the bench. They then either need to give the everyday first base job to Ryan McMahon to see what he can do, or look outside the organization.

If they take the latter approach, Justin Smoak should be their top target.

The 31-year-old is onlya year removed from a 38-homer season, and he's far from an all-or-nothing slugger. He posted a .350 on-base percentage on the strength of a career-high 14.0 percent walk rate this year, and he hit .289/.400/.535 with runners in scoring position.

The Blue Jays might be willing to deal Smoak for McMahon straight up, and if the Rockies don't think McMahon is the guy, they have no reason to say no.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Acquire 2B Whit Merrifield

The second base position produced a middling .209/.307/.332 for the Dodgers this season. With deadline-pickup Brian Dozier headed for free agency and Chase Utley set for retirement, addressing the position should feature prominently on the Dodgers' offseason to-do list.

One option would be to move Chris Taylor into the everyday role. He's spent 2018 bouncing around between shortstop (81), center field (50), left field (24) and second base (12).



If they prefer him in that utility role and aren't interested in any of the veteran options on the free-agent market, exploring a trade for Whit Merrifield could fill the void at second base and atop the lineup.



Merrifield led the majors in hits (192) and stolen bases (45) while batting .304/.367/.438 and scoring 88 runs for a 104-loss Royals team. Meanwhile, the Dodgers primarily used Taylor (.331 OBP, NL-leading 178 strikeouts) and Joc Pederson (.321 OBP) in the leadoff spot, so Merrifield could potentially transform the lineup.

San Diego Padres: Trade RP Kirby Yates

The Padres have two excellent trade chips in veteran relievers Kirby Yates (65 G, 12/13 SV, 16 HLD, 2.14 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 12.9 K/9) and Craig Stammen (73 G, 24 HLD, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10.0 K/9).

Both players have team-friendly salaries, but Yates is the far more valuable trade chip. He has team control through the 2020 season, while Stammen will be a free agent after 2019.

The Padres were patient when it came to finding a deal for All-Star Brad Hand. They even signed the lefty to an extension before finally flipping him to the Indians for catcher Francisco Mejia.

If the Cardinals decide to make a run at him, a high-ceiling prospect like Ryan Helsley or Randy Arozarena could be the ask. Otherwise, the Padres might continue to hold onto perhaps their most valuable chip.

San Francisco Giants: Trade RP Will Smith

The Giants should be open for business this offseason. While they're going to have a hard time moving high-priced veterans like Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija, a handful of their veteran bullpen arms that figure to be of interest to contenders:

Will Smith: 54 G, 14 SV, 2.55 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 12.1 K/9

54 G, 14 SV, 2.55 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 12.1 K/9 Sam Dyson: 74 G, 15 HLD, 2.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7.2 K/9

74 G, 15 HLD, 2.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7.2 K/9 Tony Watson: 72 G, 32 HLD, 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 9.8 K/9

Smith is the most attractive target of the bunch.

His high strikeout rate and ninth-inning experience make him a high-leverage option for a contender. With Smith entering a contract year, the Giants figure to be the most motivated to deal him.

The Cubs won't be the only team pursuing the lefty, but they do have the high-ceiling prospects to get the Giants to bite.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.