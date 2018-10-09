EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 8

EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 8

    It's tight at the top of the Premier League. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea head into the international break locked on 20 points each, split only by goal difference in the table. That comes after the former two drew 0-0 against one another in a tense game at Anfield on Sunday, allowing the latter to creep up and join them.

    It was a dramatic ending worthy of capping off another fantastic weekend of Premier League football, in which the goals, drama and, interestingly, red cards flowed. 

    To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, four out of eight (or more). That rules out Leroy Sane and Lucas Torreira...for now.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva) will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.

Goalkeepers

    Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

    We start with a new No. 1! Joe Hart is tipped off his perch by the safe hands of Rui Patricio, who put in yet another great performance this weekend and kept another clean sheet.

    Wolves have been very strong defensively, but Patricio is still called upon once or twice per game to produce something special, and his double save against Crystal Palace kept a three-point haul intact with a 1-0 victory.

    Martin Dubravka also impressed this weekend, while Alisson and Ederson will both be proud of their clean sheets earned at Anfield on Sunday.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Neil Etheridge (-4)

          

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Rui Patricio (+1)Wolves
    2Joe Hart (-1)Burnley
    3Martin Dubravka (+2)Newcastle
    4Lukasz Fabianski (-1)West Ham
    5Alex McCarthy (-1)Southampton
    6Alisson Becker (+1)Liverpool
    7Ederson Moraes (+2)Manchester City
    8Ben Foster (Stay)Watford
    9David De Gea (New!)Manchester United
    10Neil Etheridge (-4)Cardiff City

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

    It was going to take a monster performance from Matt Doherty to hold onto the No. 1 spot in a week where Kyle Walker helped City keep a clean sheet at Anfield. The Irishman supplied just that.

    Scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win away from home, in addition to contributing to a clean sheet, constitutes a near-perfect performance. 

    There's little movement at the top, but towards the bottom we have the improving Hector Bellerin and Kieran Trippier climbing slowly.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Timothy Fosu-Mensah (-2)

          

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    2Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    4Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    5Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    6Pablo Zabaleta (Stay)West Ham
    7Daryl Janmaat (Stay)
    		Watford
    8Hector Bellerin (+1)Arsenal
    9Kieran Trippier (+1)Tottenham
    10Timothy Fosu-Mensah (-2)Fulham

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    MB Media/Getty Images

    The gloss on Jose Holebas' great start to the season is wearing off in tandem with Watford's decline in form. Jonny and Andrew Robertson both overtake him this week, and Benjamin Mendy may do so next week now he's back from injury.

    Ben Chilwell looked good against Everton despite ending up on the losing side. He powered up and down relentlessly, working hard to help Leicester City make up the numbers at both ends following Wes Morgan's red card in the 2-1 defeat.

    Danny Rose is looking like his old self again. This weekend saw him put in another good showing.

    Biggest rise: Danny Rose (+3)

    Biggest fall: Luke Shaw (-3)

                

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    2Jonny (+1)Wolves
    3Andrew Robertson (+1)
    		Liverpool
    4Jose Holebas (-2)
    		Watford
    5Benjamin Mendy (Stay)Manchester City
    6Ben Chilwell (+1)Leicester City
    7Danny Rose (+3)Tottenham
    8Nacho Monreal (+1)Arsenal
    9Luke Shaw (-3)Manchester United
    10Patrick van Aanholt (-2)Crystal Palace

Centre-Backs

    ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

    Virgil van Dijk remains top of the rankings despite conceding a penalty late on against Manchester City. That speaks to two things: The overwhelming quality of his showing up until that point, and the fact no player just below him was able to take advantage of it.

    Joe Gomez was solid at right-back, but you wouldn't say he's had a better overall season than Van Dijk, and Antonio Rudiger actually had a few (uncharacteristic) wobbles against Southampton in Chelsea's 3-0 win.

    Van Dijk's opposite number on the day, Aymeric Laporte, was excellent so he jumps into third, while Toby Alderweireld was forced into heroic action several times against Cardiff City.

    Kurt Zouma played well and is unfortunate to move down (Nathan Ake and David Luiz were just better), while John Stones is reinstated as he's played 50 per cent of the games now.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Craig Cathcart (-5)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Joe Gomez (+1)Liverpool
    3Aymeric Laporte (+2)Manchester City
    4Ryan Bennett (Stay)Wolves
    5Antonio Rudiger (-3)Chelsea
    6Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    7Conor Coady (+1)Wolves
    8Willy Boly (+1)Wolves
    9Toby Alderweireld (+2)Tottenham
    10Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham
    11John Stones (New!)Manchester City
    12Craig Cathcart (-5)
    		Watford
    13Federico Fernandez (Stay)
    		Newcastle United
    14David Luiz (New!)Chelsea
    15Nathan Ake (Stay)Bournemouth
    16Kurt Zouma (-2)Everton
    17Harry Maguire (Stay)Leicester City
    18James Tarkowski (+2)
    		Burnley
    19Steve Cook (New!)Bournemouth
    20Shane Duffy (New!)Brighton

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    There's a second change at the top here, with Bernardo Silva's performance at Anfield on Sunday enough to bag him top spot among the central midfielders.

    His colleague Fernandinho stepped up to the plate, too, providing a steady hand in a tense midfield battle. We've been waiting for that sort of performance for a while; too often this season the Brazilian has failed to play to his full potential.

    Everton are really finding their feet under Marco Silva now, and that's thanks in part to some great performances from the Idrissa Gueye-Tom Davies midfield duo.

    Biggest rise: Fernandinho (+4)

    Biggest fall: Etienne Capoue (-4)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Bernardo Silva (+2)Manchester City
    2Joao Moutinho (Stay)Wolves
    3James Milner (-2)Liverpool
    4David Silva (+1)Manchester City
    5Ruben Neves (-1)
    		Wolves
    6Mateo Kovacic (Stay)Chelsea
    7Fernandinho (+4)Manchester City
    8Jorginho (Stay)Chelsea
    9Georginio Wijnaldum (+3)Liverpool
    10N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    11Etienne Capoue (-4)Watford
    12Declan Rice (-3)West Ham
    13Ilkay Gundogan (Stay)Manchester City
    14Idrissa Gueye (+3)Everton
    15Naby Keita (-1)Liverpool
    16Abdoulaye Doucoure (-1)Watford
    17Jean Michael Seri (-1)Fulham
    18Aaron Mooy (New!)Huddersfield Town
    19Philip Billing (New!)Huddersfield Town
    20Tom Davies (New!)Everton

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Eden Hazard's brilliant performance against Southampton on Sunday placed a firm wedge between himself and the rest of the pack. Even Raheem Sterling's way off him now.

    Both of Liverpool's star attackers, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, drop out of the top 10 after another subpar performance from each. Mane just isn't finding his way into games at the moment, while Salah's finishing has been shocking.

    More positive stories can be found in Gylfi Sigurdsson (+5) and David Brooks (+12). Brooks has been consistently good all season long, but now he's started adding goals to his game it's time to put some respect on his name.

    Biggest rise: David Brooks (+12) 

    Biggest fall: Sadio Mane (-7)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    2Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    3Richarlison (+1)Everton
    4Ryan Fraser (-1)Bournemouth
    5Gylfi Sigurdsson (+5)Everton
    6JB Gudmundsson (+2)Burnley
    7David Brooks (+12) Bournemouth
    8James Maddison (-2)Leicester City
    9Andre Schurrle (+6)Fulham
    10Lucas Moura (+3)Tottenham
    11Pedro (-1)Chelsea
    12Sadio Mane (-7)Liverpool
    13Mohamed Salah (-6)Liverpool
    14Roberto Pereyra (-4)Watford
    15Willian (+1)Chelsea
    16Theo Walcott (+2)Everton
    17Felipe Anderson (-5)West Ham
    18Helder Costa (-1)Wolves
    19Will Hughes (-5)Watford
    20Luciano Vietto (Stay)Fulham

Strikers

    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    Alexandre Lacazette rising to the top of the striker rankings makes it three switches at the summit in one week. Don't say we don't treat you well.

    The Frenchman's performance at Craven Cottage on Sunday was sublime, netting two great goals, working ferociously hard, linking play and running the channels.

    Below him there are seismic changes everywhere you look, which is symptomatic of about 15 strikers all playing to a pretty similar level so far this term; there really isn't much to split them most weeks.

    Biggest rise: Alexandre Lacazette (+5)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-4)

                

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alexandre Lacazette (+5)Arsenal
    2Sergio Aguero (-1)
    		Manchester City
    3Callum Wilson (+7)Bournemouth
    4Glenn Murray (New!)Brighton
    5Raul Jimenez (New!)Wolves
    6Troy Deeney (-4)Watford
    7Roberto Firmino (-4)Liverpool
    8Marko Arnautovic (-4)West Ham
    9Aleksandar Mitrovic (-1)
    		Fulham
    10Danny Ings (-5)Southampton

                           

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.