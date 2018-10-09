EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 8

0 of 7

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It's tight at the top of the Premier League. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea head into the international break locked on 20 points each, split only by goal difference in the table. That comes after the former two drew 0-0 against one another in a tense game at Anfield on Sunday, allowing the latter to creep up and join them.

It was a dramatic ending worthy of capping off another fantastic weekend of Premier League football, in which the goals, drama and, interestingly, red cards flowed.

To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, four out of eight (or more). That rules out Leroy Sane and Lucas Torreira...for now.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva) will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.