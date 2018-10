Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams

2 of 11

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Panic Meter: 2

The San Francisco 49ers were set to become this year's breakthrough team with their beloved quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, leading the way as the chiseled face of the franchise.

Fate had other plans.

Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback had surgery to repair the ligament last week, and the organization expects "a relatively obstacle-free rehab," according to NFL Network's Ian Rappoport.

"I know Jimmy's really down about it. So are we," head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media. "But it's still going to be all right. This is part of the league, it's part of the NFL, it's part of life. And you have adjust to it. And you got to make the best out of it."

The quarterback's injury came three weeks after the team lost running back Jerick McKinnon to a torn ACL. With the starting backfield depleted, this season's approach had to change. Each week's performance is now about evaluation after the team's 1-4 start.

"It's something that is hard to deal with, but it's something that we all can," Shanahan said. "We know why we lose each game. Each one has been a different reason, but we're not going to sit here and just start pointing fingers at each other and chasing a bunch of stuff."

Every expectation placed on the 49ers this season can essentially be forwarded to the 2019 campaign.