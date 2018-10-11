Panic Meter for Struggling NFL TeamsOctober 11, 2018
Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams
- 7-10: Something needs to happen right now or changes should be forthcoming.
- 4-6: Everything is not all right, but it could be worse.
- 1-3: The season may not be going as planned, yet it's still viewed as part of the process.
Alert! Panic is already overtaking the NFL. After five weeks of play, some organizations are already trending in the wrong direction after poor starts.
The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers own a combined 14-34-2 record.
Each has different reasons for its performance, but all of them stuck are at or near the bottom of their respective divisions. Previous expectations tend to play a big role in how their current situations are viewed.
A 1-10 scale will be used to determine where each stands and how concerned these franchises should be through a third of the regular season:
A change in course remains possible. If not, panic will continue to grow as seasons deteriorate into disasters.
Honorable Mention
A certain level of trepidation exists for every organization. Even the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have areas of concern to address. A few others are worse off, but they're still positioned well enough despite a shaky performance through five weeks.
Denver Broncos (2-3): Three straight losses have the Broncos reeling, and Case Keenum hasn't been the stabilizing force the Broncos hoped he'd be. Instead, the offense can lean on its newfound running game behind rookies Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay while battling 11 other AFC teams with records between 2-3 and 3-2.
Houston Texans (2-3): The Texans' offensive line has been a disaster throughout the season, and quarterback Deshaun Watson has already been sacked 18 times. Even so, the Texans have won their last two, albeit in overtime, which places them only one game behind the 3-2 Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.
Minnesota Vikings (2-2-1): When a Super Bowl favorite loses to one of the league's worst teams like Minnesota did against the Buffalo Bills, the panic meter goes to 11. The Vikings followed the embarrassment with another loss to the Rams. But a win at Philadelphia with consistent play from quarterback Kirk Cousins keeps Minnesota in the NFC North mix.
Seattle Seahawks (2-3): The Rams' exceptional start already has the Seahawks three games behind in the divisional race. But Seattle just provided its best performance of the season in a 33-31 loss to the Rams and remains positioned to compete for a wild-card spot.
San Francisco 49ers
Panic Meter: 2
The San Francisco 49ers were set to become this year's breakthrough team with their beloved quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, leading the way as the chiseled face of the franchise.
Fate had other plans.
Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback had surgery to repair the ligament last week, and the organization expects "a relatively obstacle-free rehab," according to NFL Network's Ian Rappoport.
"I know Jimmy's really down about it. So are we," head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media. "But it's still going to be all right. This is part of the league, it's part of the NFL, it's part of life. And you have adjust to it. And you got to make the best out of it."
The quarterback's injury came three weeks after the team lost running back Jerick McKinnon to a torn ACL. With the starting backfield depleted, this season's approach had to change. Each week's performance is now about evaluation after the team's 1-4 start.
"It's something that is hard to deal with, but it's something that we all can," Shanahan said. "We know why we lose each game. Each one has been a different reason, but we're not going to sit here and just start pointing fingers at each other and chasing a bunch of stuff."
Every expectation placed on the 49ers this season can essentially be forwarded to the 2019 campaign.
Arizona Cardinals
Panic Meter: 3
The Arizona Cardinals are arguably the NFL's worst team. A somewhat surprising victory over the Jimmy Garoppolo-less San Francisco 49ers is the only reason why Steve Wilks' squad isn't 0-5.
"Man, I don't care what victory you call it," safety Tre Boston said, per the Arizona Republic's Kent Somers, "as long as you call it a victory."
A win is still a win whether it's considered good, bad or ugly—which is crucial for a team like Arizona. The Cardinals are in the early portions of the rebuilding process. They need to find ways to win even though they tend to be at a talent disadvantage each week.
The franchise became accustomed to fielding a highly competitive football team under previous head coach Bruce Arians. But Arians' retirement, alongside veteran quarterback Carson Palmer, placed the organization in a bind. Maintaining its previous level of performance would be next to impossible, especially with an eroding roster.
Now, the 1-4 Cardinals must become a phoenix rising from the ashes behind the play of rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. This rest of the season is beholden to his development.
"This is his team," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. "He'll be the guy here for the next 10-plus years, God willing. I love the way he's kind of taken the reins, is vocal, lets people know exactly what he wants. He wants the best out of everybody."
Philadelphia Eagles
Panic Meter: 4
Forget any mention of a Super Bowl hangover for the Philadelphia Eagles. There's no hangover. They're simply not as good of a team this season.
Yet Philadelphia should still be considered NFC East favorites despite a 2-3 record.
A quick look around the division shows a dysfunctional Dallas Cowboys squad, Eli Manning's decline with the New York Giants and an incomplete Washington Redskins roster. It's available for the taking.
Philadelphia's recent track record and overall talent make them the obvious candidate to do so.
First, quarterback Carson Wentz is playing well despite a lack of support from his wide receivers, an inconsistent offensive line and a constantly rotating running back stable. However, help is on the way even after Jay Ajayi's season-ending knee injury. Head coach Doug Pederson told the media Wednesday that Darren Sproles is close to returning from a hamstring injury and that Corey Clement is expected to play Thursday against the Giants.
Finally, the Eagles defensive front is still formidable.
"Across the board, they are really very talented," Giants left tackle Nate Solder told reporters. "They are big, physical, strong guys. ... Each one of their players is as good as anyone in that position across the league."
The Eagles built an impossible standard. They would have to win all 11 of their remaining games to repeat last season's success, but they're still good enough to compete for a division title.
Indianapolis Colts
Panic Meter: 5
Andrew Luck's healed right shoulder dominates any conversation regarding the Indianapolis Colts. While his return after a yearlong layoff is the top story, the quarterback's presence in the lineup overshadows the fact that Indianapolis doesn't field a competitive roster.
The offense ranks 22nd in yards per game, while the defense sits 23rd.
Overall, the Colts field a mediocre roster that relies heavily on young players, who are prone to make mistakes.
"A lot of it is self-inflicted s--t," center Ryan Kelly said after Indianapolis fell to 1-4 overall, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "Shoot yourself in the foot, penalties, stuff like that. ... Wish there could [be] a magical pill that you could take and everything would be OK. That's not the case. So it's up to us to get things turned around."
An extended week of preparation should help the team improve its overall health after tight end Jack Doyle, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, right tackle Denzelle Good, running back Marlon Mack, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, nickel corner Kenny Moore II and cornerback Quincy Wilson were inactive for last Thursday's contest against the New England Patriots.
Furthermore, the youth and mistakes point to a larger issue. Indianapolis might reside in the AFC South's basement, but this is a team still building its talent base with few expectations placed on it this season.
It's about building around Luck as much as the quarterback's play.
Dallas Cowboys
Panic Meter: 6
Drama, not on-field performance, continues to drive the Dallas Cowboys organization.
When owner Jerry Jones openly questions coaching decisions, he undermines head coach Jason Garrett's authority. It's his prerogative to do so, of course, and Jones has a long history of manipulative behavior. Doing so, however, sends a mixed message, and players understand the dynamics of what's occurring.
Support is still behind Garrett.
"Any decision he makes, he makes, and we just got to hold it down and we didn't," defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said after Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer.
For how long, though?
After years of mediocre performances, Garrett's future seems to be in doubt.
Yet the Cowboys (2-3) are only half a game behind the Washington Redskins (2-2) for first place in the woeful NFC East. And there's the catch.
Dallas has real issues. Declining offensive line play and a lack of talented wide receivers are primary among them. But the team is still in the thick of a divisional race.
A strong performance over a six-game span could be enough to overtake Washington. Three of the Cowboys' next six contests are against divisional opponents, including Washington twice. If they can navigate this stretch, their season may be saved, along with Garrett's standing.
Everything is still within Dallas' reach if it can refrain from becoming a house divided.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Panic Meter: 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have already turned a corner in Sunday's 41-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Pittsburgh's previously sieve-like defense allowed 3.3 yards per carry and sacked quarterback Matt Ryan six times.
"Everyone was expecting a shootout. We took it to heart," cornerback Mike Hilton told reporters. "We knew the type of offense that was coming in here. We took the challenge and rose up."
But the performance does require some context. The Falcons are also listed among those in panic mode, and their offense is nowhere near where it should be with their available talent.
That said, kudos are in order for a Steelers defense that still ranks 29th in yards allowed per game. Some of those earlier problems, like miscommunication and mental mistakes from the secondary, didn't disappear overnight, though. The unit needs to prove it can play more consistent and reliable football over an extended period.
Fortunately, Ben Roethlisberger and Co. are still ranked among the league's best offenses to offset some defensive deficiencies.
The Steelers' upcoming five-game stretch could be brutal. Three straight divisional opponents await the 2-2-1 squad. How Pittsburgh performs during that stretch could determine whether the playoffs are even feasible. Then the Steelers face the 3-1 Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars with their mega-talented defense.
Pittsburgh's season could be over or well on its way by Thanksgiving.
Green Bay Packers
Panic Meter: 7
The NFC North is far from a foregone conclusion with the 3-1 Chicago Bears and 2-2-1 Minnesota Vikings in line with the Green Bay Packers. But the Packers have yet to establish a rhythm, especially on offense.
Aaron Rodgers once famously told everyone to "R-E-L-A-X, relax. We're going to be OK." The quarterback wouldn't admit he's concerned about the team's performance and a 2-2-1 start, even though he kind of did.
"Concerned is kind of a buzzword that's going to make a headline if I agree with you," Rodgers told the media, "so I'm going to say I'm aware of where we're at and we have to play better, myself included. I got to start faster, like we've done over the years."
Everything begins and ends with Rodgers. The organization is built around its quarterback.
However, Rodgers doesn't seem as invested compared to previous seasons. As quarterback performances reach unprecedented levels, Rodgers ranks 24th in completion percentage (63 percent) and 15th in yards per attempt (7.56).
Maybe the knee injury he suffered during the season opener against the Bears is still affecting his play.
"He's not going to make excuses, and I'm not going to stand up here and go that route because he's playing through a lot," head coach Mike McCarthy said of Rodgers in a press conference. "... He's given us a lot, and that's the reality of it. But he's playing through a lot."
New York Giants
Panic Meter: 7
Even in the downtrodden NFC East, the New York Giants are further away from the prize than their cohorts. Yes, the 1-4 Giants are still in the divisional picture, but they have far more to overcome, starting with subpar quarterback play and a potentially fractured locker room.
"I don't know," wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said when asked if the Giants suffered from quarterback issues during an interview with Josina Anderson on Sunday NFL Countdown. "... Can [Eli Manning] still throw it, yeah, but it's been pretty safe. It's been, you know, cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody."
The comments forced head coach Pat Shurmur to address the issue.
"I addressed it with Odell. I addressed it with our team," Shurmur told reporters. "I publicly declared that I didn't agree with his comments. And I asked anybody who's interested that if they wanted a clarification to go to Odell because he's a big man."
Is the wide receiver wrong, though? Beckham's touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley last Sunday traveled 24 yards in the air; Manning hasn't had a touchdown throw go that far in the air since Week 5 of the 2017 campaign, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Instead of investing this year's second overall pick in a talented quarterback prospect, the Giants chose a top-end running back while assuring everyone Manning had years left in the tank. The organization appears to have bungled that decision.
Despite all of this, one or two winning performances is all New York needs to keep itself in contention.
Oakland Raiders
Panic Meter: 10
The Oakland Raiders did everything wrong this offseason, starting with the hire of head coach Jon Gruden.
Gruden's disconnect from the modern game has become a joking matter. First, his decisions helped to make the Raiders the league's oldest team with numerous aging veterans expected to fill key roles. Then, the coach's ego inexplicably forced the organization to trade away its best player, Khalil Mack.
Furthermore, Derek Carr isn't progressing under the supposed quarterback whisperer's tutelage.
All the coach can do is provide excuses. He told reporters Tuesday:
"We've had some really great individual play from Derek Carr. He's had three or four plays, obviously, that he's got to clean up and eliminate no question, but we've had a lot of moving parts. We've had three different right tackles, we've had two rookies start on the edge for us, we've had two different left guards, a lot of receivers have come and gone, we've struggled on defense. He's kept us in games. I think he's doing an excellent job. We've only been together five games."
The Raiders should be the league's only 0-5 team, if not for a generous last-minute play reversal in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.
Owner Mark Davis almost certainly doesn't regret his decision to lure Gruden out of the announcer's booth based on his initial excitement, but he should with the organization's upcoming Las Vegas move and no apparent long-term plan toward becoming competitive.
Atlanta Falcons
Panic Meter: 10
The Atlanta Falcons played in a Super Bowl just two seasons ago. Now, they're tied for the NFL's worst record at 1-4 overall.
Yes, multiple devastating injuries have occurred. Four key starters—guard Andy Levitre, linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen—are on injured reserve. Starting running back Devonta Freeman, meanwhile, missed three games with a knee injury.
Even so, a team that features former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones, center Alex Mack, left tackle Jake Matthews, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive ends Vic Beasley and Takkarist McKinley should manage more than a single victory through five contests.
But that's not the case, and a team with championship aspirations is now in disarray.
"I think everybody knows our production needs to be better than it's been," Ryan told reporters. "The hardest part for players is having to watch that film and critically evaluate yourself. I think with the kind of guys that we have, there's not going to be a whole lot that needs to be said."
Injuries are only part of the problem. The offensive scheme is still a mess under coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Ryan has been sacked 16 times, while Jones has yet to score a touchdown. The defense, meanwhile, surrenders 32.6 points per game—second-worst behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.