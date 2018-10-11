Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams

0 of 11

Alert! Panic is already overtaking the NFL. After five weeks of play, some organizations are already trending in the wrong direction after poor starts.

The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers own a combined 14-34-2 record.

Each has different reasons for its performance, but all of them stuck are at or near the bottom of their respective divisions. Previous expectations tend to play a big role in how their current situations are viewed.

A 1-10 scale will be used to determine where each stands and how concerned these franchises should be through a third of the regular season:

7-10: Something needs to happen right now or changes should be forthcoming.

4-6: Everything is not all right, but it could be worse.

1-3: The season may not be going as planned, yet it's still viewed as part of the process.

A change in course remains possible. If not, panic will continue to grow as seasons deteriorate into disasters.