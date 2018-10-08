Report: Manchester United, Liverpool Eye €20M PSV Winger Steven Bergwijn

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 6: Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v VVV-Venlo at the Philips Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Eindhoven Netherlands (Photo by Edwin van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both monitoring PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn after his blistering start to the 2018-19 Eredivisie season.

According to Sport (h/t Goal), the 21-year-old has a release clause of only €20 million (£17.5 million), which is an affordable price for the Premier League pair. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

