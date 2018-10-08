Belgium FA Respond to Thierry Henry's Aston Villa Rumours

Belgium FA Respond to Thierry Henry's Aston Villa RumoursOctober 8, 2018
The Belgian football association has said Aston Villa have yet to contact them about Thierry Henry but they won't stop the former Arsenal man from joining the club as their next manager if that's what he desires.
HLN's Kristof Terreur checked in with the Belgian FA amid rising speculation:
Kristof Terreur 📰 @HLNinEngeland
Belgium say they haven’t been contacted by Aston Villa over Thierry Henry, but they won’t stand in his way either. #avfc https://t.co/UsDjyK3Pao
MailOnline's Dominic King has reported the former France international could team up with Chelsea legend John Terry in Birmingham:
MailOnline Sport @MailSport
EXCLUSIVE: Thierry Henry to be offered Aston Villa job and take John Terry with him as assistant manager https://t.co/aUzItaJgc1 | @DominicKing_DM https://t.co/LgxoN2v3VY
The two have reportedly both interviewed for the position, but Henry has the edge in experience after working with the Belgian national team for several years.
Terry played for Villa last season after spending nearly two decades as a professional with Chelsea. He announced his retirement on Sunday and received plenty of praise for a great career:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
John Terry has announced his retirement from football. He does, of course, divide opinion, but when it comes to playing the game, I think we can all agree that he’s one of the finest defenders this country has ever produced.
The Villans sacked Steve Bruce after the 3-3 draw against Preston North End in the Championship, a result that left the side miles behind in the battle for Premier League promotion. According to King, Henry and Terry have been told promotion is the top priority and should be accomplished "sooner rather than later."
With the international break upon us, now would be the ideal time to announce the new manager, giving them almost two weeks before the clash with Swansea City on October 20.
Henry would be a high-risk, high-reward appointment. The 41-year-old has never actually managed a team, with all of his coaching experience coming as an assistant to Roberto Martinez.
He has been hailed for his work with the Red Devils, where his high stature as a player has been a major factor. The likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne weren't easily impressed by previous managers like Georges Leekens and Marc Wilmots, but they appeared to quickly build chemistry with the Frenchman.
Martin Keown believes he has what it takes to be the No. 1 at a club:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
"I think Henry always had the makings of being an outstanding manager. Martin Keown reacts to the news that Thierry Henry and John Terry are favourites for the Aston Villa job. https://t.co/xz8Z6UkgaG
The step from assistant manager to manager is a big one, but Henry will have to take it at some point.
Aston Villa are among England's most storied clubs and have a talented squad capable of earning promotion to the Premier League with the right person steering the ship. It's an excellent situation to make your club coaching debut, providing the Villans show patience to deal with the expected growing pains.
