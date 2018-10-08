Belgium FA Respond to Thierry Henry's Aston Villa Rumours

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The Belgian football association has said Aston Villa have yet to contact them about Thierry Henry but they won't stop the former Arsenal man from joining the club as their next manager if that's what he desires.

HLN's Kristof Terreur checked in with the Belgian FA amid rising speculation:

MailOnline's Dominic King has reported the former France international could team up with Chelsea legend John Terry in Birmingham:

The two have reportedly both interviewed for the position, but Henry has the edge in experience after working with the Belgian national team for several years.

Terry played for Villa last season after spending nearly two decades as a professional with Chelsea. He announced his retirement on Sunday and received plenty of praise for a great career:

The Villans sacked Steve Bruce after the 3-3 draw against Preston North End in the Championship, a result that left the side miles behind in the battle for Premier League promotion. According to King, Henry and Terry have been told promotion is the top priority and should be accomplished "sooner rather than later."

With the international break upon us, now would be the ideal time to announce the new manager, giving them almost two weeks before the clash with Swansea City on October 20.

Henry would be a high-risk, high-reward appointment. The 41-year-old has never actually managed a team, with all of his coaching experience coming as an assistant to Roberto Martinez.

He has been hailed for his work with the Red Devils, where his high stature as a player has been a major factor. The likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne weren't easily impressed by previous managers like Georges Leekens and Marc Wilmots, but they appeared to quickly build chemistry with the Frenchman.

Martin Keown believes he has what it takes to be the No. 1 at a club:

The step from assistant manager to manager is a big one, but Henry will have to take it at some point.

Aston Villa are among England's most storied clubs and have a talented squad capable of earning promotion to the Premier League with the right person steering the ship. It's an excellent situation to make your club coaching debut, providing the Villans show patience to deal with the expected growing pains.