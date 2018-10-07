Braves Beat Dodgers to Win Game 3 of NLDS Behind Ronald Acuna Jr. Grand Slam

John Amis/Associated Press

With their backs against the wall, the Atlanta Braves have extended the National League Division Series after earning a 6-5 Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday.

Ronald Acuna Jr. blew the game open with a second-inning grand slam, but when the Dodgers fought back to turn a 5-0 deficit into a 5-5 tie, Freddie Freeman came through with the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning.

The Braves entered the day down 2-0 in the best-of-five series but kept their season alive with the dramatic win and cut the series deficit to 2-1.

What's Next?

The Dodgers still have an advantage in the series and will get another chance to close things out in Atlanta on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Neither team has officially announced a starter, but Rich Hill and Julio Teheran could potentially make their first appearances of the series in Game 4.

