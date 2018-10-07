Pat Shurmur Says He Disagrees with Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comments on Giants' Heart

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. said the New York Giants need to "play with some heart" this week, something head coach Pat Shurmur clearly didn't appreciate when asked about the comments Sunday:

"I addressed it with Odell, I addressed it our the team," he explained after the 33-31 loss to the Carolina Panthers. "... The locker room took care of it."

Beckham's comments came in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson where he discussed the team's struggles to start the year.

"A lot of it has to do with the energy that we have, that we don't bring every single day," the receiver said, via Neil Best of Newsday. "And you know me, I'm a passionate, energetic person. I always have to have that. If I don't it's going to be a problem for me. And just playing with some heart, like we just need to play with some heart."

While he also questioned the unwillingness to throw the ball deep—an apparent shot at both Shurmur and quarterback Eli Manning—his main criticisms weren't about anything physical.

"For now I would say it's our heart, it's our energy," Beckham added. "It's what we bring when we line up before the game, all of that, that counts."

The Giants narrowly lost Sunday on a game-winning 63-yard field goal by Graham Gano as time expired, dropping the team to 1-4 on the year. After finishing last season with a 3-13 record, there is clearly a lot of frustration throughout the roster and coaching staff.

With Shurmur just a few weeks into his role with the Giants, however, he is clearly doing everything he can to contain the negative press.