Nevada Athletic Commission Suspends Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor 10 Days

John Locher/Associated Press

The Nevada Athletic Commission is suspending Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor each for 10 days ahead of a full review of the incidents that took place following Nurmagomedov's win at UFC 299, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times.

The NAC will also continue to hold Nurmagomedov's $2 million guaranteed purse from the fight, per Pugmire.

The NAC will also file complaints against both fighters, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nurmagomedov leapt over the octagon and into the crowd following his bout, fighting with members of McGregor's entourage. The melee marred perhaps the biggest event in UFC history and a crowning achievement in Nurmagomedov's career, as he submitted McGregor in a dominating performance.

Multiple fights broke out in the stands, and one fan jumped into the cage and sucker punched McGregor. UFC president Dana White was harshly critical of Khabib in his press conference following the pay-per-view.

"Police officers were getting punched, security guys were getting punched," White told reporters. "I actually think police and security did an incredible job. Khabib jumped over the cage like one of those Parkour guys. What are you expected to do?

"What he should have done was walk over, pick Conor up and say some great things to one [another]. Whatever you think of Conor, at least respect the guy. I don't like it and don't want to ever be in that position again. It's a great sport with great athletes and this is not how we conduct ourselves."

White said McGregor is declining to press charges. McGregor seemed to be relishing in the chaos a little bit and is already looking forward to a potential rematch.

Nurmagomedov apologized for his actions after the fight but was defiant in some respects, discussing the behavior of McGregor and his entourage leading into the fight.

"First of all, I want to say sorry to the athletic commission, Nevada and sorry to Vegas," Nurmagomedov said. "This is not my best side. I'm a human being, but I don't understand how people can talk about jumping on the cage when he talks about my religion, he talks about my country, he talks about my father and he comes to Brooklyn and he broke the bus and almost killed a couple of people. What about this? Why are people talking about my jumping over the cage? I don't understand. ... You cannot talk about religion, you cannot talk about nations, you cannot talk about this stuff. This is for me very important."

McGregor already called White to discuss a rematch, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN, but first, we will have to see the extent of the punishment.