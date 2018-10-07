Paul Pierce Calls Security Guard Racist on Video at McGregor-Khabib UFC Fight

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Ten-time NBA All-Star and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce was involved in a verbal disagreement with a security guard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas prior to the UFC lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor on Saturday night.

According to TMZ Sports, Pierce "was trying to get to the first floor of the arena when apparently a security guard questioned if he had a ticket to be in the area."

The security guard then briefly made contact with Pierce before arena staff interceded. At one point, the ESPN NBA analyst could be heard referring to the guard as a "racist."

Cooler heads prevailed, and the situation did not escalate.