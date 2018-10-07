Khabib Nurmagomedov's Money for UFC 229 Withheld by NAC Pending Investigation

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The Nevada Athletic Commission is withholding the guaranteed money due to Khabib Nurmagomedov for his participation in UFC 229 pending a full investigation into the post-fight melee that overshadowed his fourth-round TKO of Conor McGregor on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

According to MMAFighting.com's Marc Raimondi, Nurmagomedov is due $2 million according to the purse agreement, plus an undisclosed cut of the pay-per-view revenue.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

