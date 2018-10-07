Khabib Nurmagomedov's Money for UFC 229 Withheld by NAC Pending Investigation

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (R-L) Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia reacts after submitting Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The Nevada Athletic Commission is withholding the guaranteed money due to Khabib Nurmagomedov for his participation in UFC 229 pending a full investigation into the post-fight melee that overshadowed his fourth-round TKO of Conor McGregor on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. 

According to MMAFighting.com's Marc RaimondiNurmagomedov is due $2 million according to the purse agreement, plus an undisclosed cut of the pay-per-view revenue. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Khabib Turned His Dream Win into a Nightmare

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Khabib Turned His Dream Win into a Nightmare

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor Calls for Khabib Rematch

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor Calls for Khabib Rematch

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana Promises New Sanctions After Khabib-Conor Madness

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana Promises New Sanctions After Khabib-Conor Madness

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Aftermath from the Khabib vs. Conor Brawl

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Aftermath from the Khabib vs. Conor Brawl

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report