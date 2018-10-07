Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Heat Deal Close Until T-Wolves Pushed for More

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves attends the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers SCO at Parc des Princes on August 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat are still continuing their "will they or won't they" dance with Jimmy Butler.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the teams were close to finalizing a deal over the weekend but talks fell apart when the T-Wolves asked for additional compensation. Minnesota owner Glen Taylor remains adamant that management needs to accommodate Butler's trade request. 

The Heat are considered the only serious suitor for Butler at the moment.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NBA Preseason Games in Japan, India, China Next Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Preseason Games in Japan, India, China Next Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lonzo Could Play Wednesday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo Could Play Wednesday

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Thibs Booed in Preseason Game

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Thibs Booed in Preseason Game

    Complex
    via Complex

    Positives and Negatives from Ugly Loss to Thunder

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Positives and Negatives from Ugly Loss to Thunder

    Dunking with Wolves
    via Dunking with Wolves