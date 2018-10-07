Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Heat Deal Close Until T-Wolves Pushed for More

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat are still continuing their "will they or won't they" dance with Jimmy Butler.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the teams were close to finalizing a deal over the weekend but talks fell apart when the T-Wolves asked for additional compensation. Minnesota owner Glen Taylor remains adamant that management needs to accommodate Butler's trade request.

The Heat are considered the only serious suitor for Butler at the moment.

