Shanghai Rolex Masters 2018: Sunday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 07: Jack Sock of United States returns a shot to Peter Gojowczyk of Germany during their First Round match at 2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters on Day 1 at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 7, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Kevin Lee/Getty Images)
Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Jack Sock suffered a shock first-round defeat at the hands of German Peter Gojowczyk at the 2018 Shanghai Rolex Masters at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena on Sunday. Sock, the 12th seed, was sent out along with fellow American Steve Johnson, while Jeremy Chardy, Nicolas Jarry and Karen Khachanov all won.

Chardy's reward will be to face Novak Djokovic in the second round.

With defending champion Roger Federer having a bye through the first round, Monday will see Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Diego Schwartzman in action.

Sunday Scores and Results

Round of 64

  • Jeremy Chardy bt. Maximilian Marterer: 6-3, 7-6(5)
  • Nicolas Jarry bt. Mischa Zverev: 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5)
  • Peter Gojowczyk bt. (12) Jack Sock: 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3
  • Karen Khachanov bt. Steve Johnson: 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-4

Schedule

  • Matthew Ebden vs. Frances Tiafoe
  • Gael Monfils vs. (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs. (13) Borna Coric
  • (WC) Yibing Wu vs. (WC) Zhe Li
  • Andrey Rublev vs. Roberto Bautista Agut
  • (9) Diego Schwartzman vs. Sam Querrey
  • (Q) Mackenzie McDonald vs. (14) Milos Raonic
  • (Q) Bradley Klahn vs. Nick Kyrgios
  • Damir Dzumhur vs. Marton Fucsovics
  • (Q) Taylor Fritz vs. Robin Haase
  • (16) Marco Cecchinato vs. Gilles Simon
  • Adrian Mannarino vs. Andreas Seppi

All matches begin at 1 p.m. local time, 6 a.m. BST/1 a.m. ET, per the ATP official website.

Sock had trouble dealing with the Gojowczyk serve. The latter boomed 17 aces and won 83 percent of points available on his first serve, per the ATP official website.

Gojowczyk had all the answers against Sock.
Gojowczyk had all the answers against Sock.Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Those numbers showed why Gojowczyk was able to protect his serve and save four of five break points.

Although Sock managed to rescue the second set on a tiebreak, the 26-year-old was ultimately outclassed in the third.

Chardy didn't quite ease into the second round, but he was still impressive en route to setting up a meeting with Djokovic. The Frenchman sauntered through the opening set to beat Maximilian Marterer with three games to spare.

Chardy will face a tougher task against Djokovic in the next round.
Chardy will face a tougher task against Djokovic in the next round.Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Things were tougher in the second, with Marterer forcing a tiebreak. It was edged by Chardy, who held his serve without a break throughout the match.

Mischa Zverev will rue unforced errors from his match with Nicolas Jarry. The latter leaned on a formidable service game as he smashed 18 aces.

Jarry took the first set without too many problems, dropped the second and then forced a tiebreak in the third. The Chilean finished the job to book his place in the next round where he'll face Marin Cilic.

Jarry went through in impressive fashion.
Jarry went through in impressive fashion.Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Khachanov overcame losing the first set to rally in the next two against Johnson. A trio of break points padded Khachanov's numbers and put him in a commanding position as the match progressed.

The Russian will meet the winner of Monday's meeting between Gael Monfils and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round 2.

Related

    Wozniacki Beats Sevastova for China Open Title

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Wozniacki Beats Sevastova for China Open Title

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Medvedev beats home favourite Nishikori in Japan Open final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Medvedev beats home favourite Nishikori in Japan Open final

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Wozniacki, del Potro Advance to Finals of China Open

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Wozniacki, del Potro Advance to Finals of China Open

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Friday Results from the China Open

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Friday Results from the China Open

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report