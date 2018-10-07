Shanghai Rolex Masters 2018: Sunday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Jack Sock suffered a shock first-round defeat at the hands of German Peter Gojowczyk at the 2018 Shanghai Rolex Masters at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena on Sunday. Sock, the 12th seed, was sent out along with fellow American Steve Johnson, while Jeremy Chardy, Nicolas Jarry and Karen Khachanov all won.

Chardy's reward will be to face Novak Djokovic in the second round.

With defending champion Roger Federer having a bye through the first round, Monday will see Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Diego Schwartzman in action.

Sunday Scores and Results

Round of 64

Jeremy Chardy bt. Maximilian Marterer: 6-3, 7-6(5)

Nicolas Jarry bt. Mischa Zverev: 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5)

Peter Gojowczyk bt. (12) Jack Sock: 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3

Karen Khachanov bt. Steve Johnson: 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-4

Schedule

Matthew Ebden vs. Frances Tiafoe

Gael Monfils vs. (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas

(WC) Stan Wawrinka vs. (13) Borna Coric

(WC) Yibing Wu vs. (WC) Zhe Li

Andrey Rublev vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

(9) Diego Schwartzman vs. Sam Querrey

(Q) Mackenzie McDonald vs. (14) Milos Raonic

(Q) Bradley Klahn vs. Nick Kyrgios

Damir Dzumhur vs. Marton Fucsovics

(Q) Taylor Fritz vs. Robin Haase

(16) Marco Cecchinato vs. Gilles Simon

Adrian Mannarino vs. Andreas Seppi

All matches begin at 1 p.m. local time, 6 a.m. BST/1 a.m. ET, per the ATP official website.

Sock had trouble dealing with the Gojowczyk serve. The latter boomed 17 aces and won 83 percent of points available on his first serve, per the ATP official website.

Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Those numbers showed why Gojowczyk was able to protect his serve and save four of five break points.

Although Sock managed to rescue the second set on a tiebreak, the 26-year-old was ultimately outclassed in the third.

Chardy didn't quite ease into the second round, but he was still impressive en route to setting up a meeting with Djokovic. The Frenchman sauntered through the opening set to beat Maximilian Marterer with three games to spare.

Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Things were tougher in the second, with Marterer forcing a tiebreak. It was edged by Chardy, who held his serve without a break throughout the match.

Mischa Zverev will rue unforced errors from his match with Nicolas Jarry. The latter leaned on a formidable service game as he smashed 18 aces.

Jarry took the first set without too many problems, dropped the second and then forced a tiebreak in the third. The Chilean finished the job to book his place in the next round where he'll face Marin Cilic.

Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Khachanov overcame losing the first set to rally in the next two against Johnson. A trio of break points padded Khachanov's numbers and put him in a commanding position as the match progressed.

The Russian will meet the winner of Monday's meeting between Gael Monfils and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round 2.