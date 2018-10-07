La Liga Table 2018 Week 8: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona slipped to second in La Liga after drawing 1-1 away to Valencia on Sunday. Lionel Messi hit back after Los Che had taken an early lead, but it's Sevilla who are top after the Blaugrana couldn't add to his goal.

Atletico Madrid had briefly gone top earlier in the day after substitute Angel Correa scored the winner to beat Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Sevilla overtook Atletico when they beat 10-man Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The top-four race remains intense, after Espanyol edged closer to the UEFA Champions League spots thanks to a 3-1 win over Villarreal at home. The Yellow Submarine continue to play below their talent level on manager Javier Calleja's watch.

At the other end of the table, Huesca remain rooted to the bottom after losing out to in-form Valladolid at home.

Sunday Scores

Valladolid 1-0 Huesca

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

Espanyol 3-1 Villarreal

Sevilla 2-1 Celta Vigo

Valencia 1-1 Barcelona

Here's what those results mean for the standings:

Barca were chasing the game as early as the second minute when Ezequiel Garay headed in from a Dani Parejo corner. Los Che were in front for just 21 minutes until Messi said his piece from distance:

Messi and Co. pressed for a winner after the break, but not even the introductions of Ousmane Dembele and Raifnha Alcantara helped. Things still ended all square, leaving the Blaugrana to count the cost of going four league games without a win.

Correa netted the winner 16 minutes from time after reaching a pass from fellow substitute Thomas Partey. The Argentina international forward finished well to continue an impressive run of scoring from off the bench:

Sevilla had to wait until six minutes from the break to make home advantage count against Celta Vigo. Pablo Sarabia got the goal after smart work from winger Jesus Navas.

Celta's case for a comeback wasn't helped when Nestor Araujo was shown two yellow cards in as many minutes just before the hour mark. The Mexico international's dismissal left the visitors hunting a goal with just 10 men.

Sevilla made the numbers advantage count when Wissam Ben Yedder added his fifth league goal of the campaign:

Southampton loanee Sofiane Boufal got one back for the visitors with five minutes to go, but Sevilla held on to knock Atleti off top spot, albeit temporarily.

Espanyol went in front at the RCDE Stadium when Hernan Perez opened the scoring after just seven minutes, before Karl Toko Ekambi hit back for the Yellow Submarine just before the break.

The hosts bossed the second half with goals from creative No. 10 Sergi Darder and substitute Pablo Piatti enough to end any hopes Villarreal had of even claiming a point on their travels.

Huesca are still bottom after Ruben Alcaraz found the net in the 28th minute. The 27-year-old Barcelona native lifted in a free-kick to send Valladolid to a third win in a row.

Manager Sergio's team is on a run impressive enough to merit a place in the top seven.

A run of wins is something Barca need to put together as the champions are not making the most of Real Madrid's struggles.