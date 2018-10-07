EPL Table: 2018 Week 8 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City missed the chance to move three points clear at the top of the table on Sunday, as Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty in a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The result means Chelsea are into second place in the table, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, after beating Southampton 2-0 at St Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal are on the rise following a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham. The in-form Gunners have moved into fourth place and are just two points off the top.

Sunday's Premier League Scores

Fulham 1-5 Arsenal

Southampton 0-3 Chelsea

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 8, 6, +18, 20

2 Chelsea: 8, 6, +13, 20

3. Liverpool: 8, 6, +12, 20

4. Arsenal: 8, 6, +9, 18

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 8, 6, +8, 18

6. Bournemouth: 8, 5, +4, 16

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 8, 4, +3, 15

8. Manchester United: 8, 4, -1, 13

9. Watford: 8, 4, -1, 13

10. Leicester City: 8, 4, +2, 12

11. Everton: 8, 3, +1, 12

12. Burnley: 8, 2, -2, 8

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 8, 2, -4, 8

14. Crystal Palace: 8, 2, -4, 7

15. West Ham United: 8, 2, -5, 7

16. Southampton: 7, 1, -5, 5

17. Fulham: 8, 1, -12, 5

18. Huddersfield Town: 8, 0, -13, 3

19. Newcastle United: 8, 0, -7, 2

20. Cardiff City: 8, 0, -13, 2

Sunday Recap

Manchester City's clash with Liverpool was a drab affair which failed to live up to the pre-match hype. Both teams struggled to carve out chances in a tight encounter.

Liverpool started the game at a quick tempo but seemed to run out of seem. City's centre-back pairing of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones impressed and nullified the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Manchester City also found it tough going as an attacking force. Sergio Aguero's wait for a goal at Anfield continues:

The visitors did have the perfect chance to snatch it late on. Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty for a lunge on substitute Leroy Sane.

Mahrez stepped up to take the kick but blazed his effort well over Alisson's crossbar.

Chelsea poured more misery on Mark Hughes' struggling Southampton with a dominant performance at St Mary's Stadium.

The Blues controlled the first half but lacked a cutting edge in attack. The Saints might have taken advantage, but Danny Ings managed to miss from close range after a cross in from Ryan Bertrand.

It was to prove costly for Southampton as Eden Hazard broke the deadlock after 30 minutes. Ross Barkley won the ball and fed the Belgian international who made no mistake.

Squawka Football highlighted how prolific he has been this season:

Chelsea had to wait until the second half to double their lead through Barkley's first goal for the club. The midfielder converted from close range after Olivier Giroud had volleyed Willian's free-kick across goal.

Opta noted Barkley's contribution:

Southampton came close to pulling one back on 78 minutes. Nathan Redmond fired a fierce shot from range which goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga managed to tip on to the bar.

It was left to Alvaro Morata to complete the scoring. The striker chipped home in stoppage time to complete the win. Next up for Chelsea is a visit from Manchester United after the international break.

Arsenal showed no signs of fatigue from their UEFA Europa League win against Qarabag in Azerbaijan on Thursday, as they thrashed Fulham to make it nine wins in a row.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark when he drilled a low shot past Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The hosts levelled just before half-time. Luciano Vietto pounced on a poor pass from Nacho Monreal and fed Andre Schurrle. The German kept his composure and deftly chipped the ball over Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal.

Arsenal looked a different team in the second half, as they ran away with the win. Lacazette restored the Gunners' lead with a shot from range just three minutes after the break.

Substitute Aaron Ramsey then extended the visitors' lead by finishing off a brilliant team move just 38 seconds after being introduced.

James Benge at the Evening Standard offered a neat summary of the goal:

Another substitute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, added some gloss to the scoreline with two late goals to complete the rout.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen summed up their performance:

Arsenal are showing real signs of progress under Emery, and there still looks to be far more to come from a fast-improving Gunners team.