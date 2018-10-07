China Open 2018 Final: Caroline Wozniacki Beats Anastasija Sevastova for Title

GREG BAKER/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki easily handled Anastasija Sevastova in two sets to win the China Open for the second time in her career on Sunday.

The Australian Open winner triumphed 6-3, 6-3 to win the tournament without dropping a set. She previously triumphed in Beijing in 2010 as well.

The men's final will take place later on Sunday, featuring Juan Martin del Potro and Nikoloz Basilashvili.

As shared by tennis writer Tumaini Carayol, it had been some time since Wozniacki had won a WTA Mandatory title:

Wozniacki has enjoyed a solid 2018 campaign, winning the Australian Open and showing consistency in the middle portion of the year. She had struggled during the East Asia leg, however, losing early in the Pan Pacific Open and Wuhan Open.

The Danish star dominated in Beijing with wins over the likes of Anett Kontaveit and Wang Qiang. The draw perfectly fell into place and top seed Simona Halep retired early in the tournament.

That shouldn't take away from an excellent showing from Wozniacki, however. As shared by WTA Insider, she cruised through large stretches of the final:

Wozniacki has qualified for the WTA Finals in Singapore, where she will defend last year's title.