Amway College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

The Alabama Crimson Tide maintained a stranglehold on the top spot in the Amway Coaches Poll after throttling Arkansas 65-31 on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson all held steady at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively. However, there was a shakeup in the Top Five following Oklahoma's 48-45 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry.

Here's a look at the full Week 7 rankings:

1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)

2. Georgia

Georgia 3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (2)

Clemson (2) 5. Notre Dame

Notre Dame 6. West Virginia

West Virginia 7. Washington

Washington 8. Penn State

Penn State 9. Central Florida

Central Florida 10. Wisconsin

Wisconsin 11. Oklahoma

Oklahoma 12. LSU

LSU 13. Michigan

Michigan 14. Texas

Texas 15. Miami

Miami 16. Florida

Florida 17. Oregon

Oregon 18. Colorado

Colorado 19. NC State

NC State 20. Kentucky

Kentucky 21. Auburn

Auburn 22. Texas A&M

Texas A&M 23. South Florida

South Florida 24. Stanford

Stanford 25. Cincinnati

Oklahoma's hopes of piecing together an undefeated run through the Big 12 came crashing down Saturday when Sam Ehlinger led the Longhorns on a clutch nine-play, 52-yard drive punctuated by Cameron Dicker's game-winning 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining.

"The first three quarters were very impressive," Texas head coach Tom Herman said, per ESPN. "But maybe that last drive was the most impressive to me because when we had really given up a lot of the energy and certainly in a tie ballgame, to let them back in. For him to go shut the door, with his teammates, that says a lot about his grit."

Thanks to that heroic effort, Texas climbed from No. 20 to No. 14 and is now in position to make a midseason surge with showdowns against Baylor, Oklahoma State and West Virginia on tap.

Unlike Texas, Auburn suffered a setback and dropped out of the Top 10 with a dispiriting 23-9 loss to Mississippi State that saw the Tigers surrender 418 yards of total offense, including 349 on the ground.

Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald led the way with 28 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Kylin Hill tacked on 23 carries for 126 yards.

"You make the right reads," Fitzgerald said of the Bulldogs' electric rushing attack, according to the Associated Press' David Brandt. "The offense is designed to put one player in conflict. You can take the running back or take me. My job is to make him wrong."

Elsewhere, Stanford's slide continued.

One week after the Cardinal lost to Notre Dame, they came out and laid an egg in a 40-21 home defeat to Utah. As a result, Stanford moved all the way down to No. 24 a week after dropping from No. 7 to No. 14.

Now 4-2, the Cardinal will hope running back Bryce Love can work his way back from an ankle injury that sidelined him Saturday in time for a showdown with Arizona State on Oct. 18.

Looking ahead, Week 7 promises even more movement with ranked matchups galore, including a Georgia-LSU tilt jam-packed with College Football Playoff implications.

The Week 7 slate also features a meeting between Washington and Oregon, as well as Penn State in search of redemption versus a Michigan State program that is reeling following a 29-19 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

The Big Ten action will continue through the evening when Wisconsin heads to the Big House for a clash with the Michigan Wolverines.