MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand 2018 Results: Marc Marquez Wins Inaugural Race

MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand 2018 Results: Marc Marquez Wins Inaugural RaceOctober 7, 2018
Honda's Marc Marquez took a thrilling win in the first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand on Sunday, narrowly beating Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati and Maverick Vinales of Yamaha to increase his championship lead and move closer to another world title.
The Spaniard battled Dovizioso during the final lap and cut underneath the Italian on the last corner to hold on for the win. Vinales was less than three-tenths of a second behind the winner. Here are the results from the race:
MotoGP™🇹🇭🏁 @MotoGP
@marcmarquez93 @AndreaDovizioso @maverickmack25 Here are the results from the first ever #MotoGP race in Thailand 🏁 🥇 @marcmarquez93 🥈 @AndreaDovizioso 🥉 @maverickmack25 #ThaiGP 🇹🇭 https://t.co/CeaFFNHU9R
As shared by MotoGP's official Twitter account, Marquez finally overcame the last-lap hoodoo that has been the only real smudge on his 2018 campaign so far:
MotoGP™🇹🇭🏁 @MotoGP
Revenge is sweet! 🥊 With @AndreaDovizioso coming out on top in THREE last lap battles with @marcmarquez93, we think the Champ was pretty happy to finally pip him to the post at the #ThaiGP! 🏆 https://t.co/fCOQBPYA4g
The 25-year-old four-time champion has dominated MotoGP once again this year and now has a massive 77-point lead in the standings. He could win the title as early as the next race in Japan. For a look at the overall standings, visit MotoGP's official website by clicking here.
Marquez came into the race coming off a win at Aragon, and with Jorge Lorenzo sidelined due to injury, he was expected to finish well and add to his advantage in the championship standings.
He took the lead from pole position but was passed by Valentino Rossi a few laps into the race. Dovizioso also got the pass, and the trio built a lead over the course of several laps.
Vinales eventually got into fourth place and started bridging the gap to the leaders. Rossi couldn't keep up with Dovizioso and Marquez, who opened up their battle toward the end of the race.
Lorenzo was watching the whole way and praised his two rivals for the great battle they served up:
Jorge Lorenzo @lorenzo99
Congrats to @marcmarquez93 he was very smart trying the final move at different places laps before and to @AndreaDovizioso for don’t gave up
While the final results shows yet another win for Marquez, this race was anything but routine. The Chang International Circuit showed its potential for excellent racing in this debut Grand Prix, producing one of the best races of the season.
The next race will take place at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Japan. Marquez has only taken a single race win in MotoGP in Japan, while Dovizioso is the defending champion.
