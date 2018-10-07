3 Members of Khabib Nurmagomedov's Team Arrested After UFC 229 Brawl

John Locher/Associated Press

Three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team were arrested for their role in the brawl at the end of the Russian's main event against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday, according to UFC President Dana White.

Sports writer Tony Jones shared White's comments on the matter:

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor by rear-naked choke in the fourth round to retain his lightweight title but much of the focus has been on the post-fight incident. The Russian picked a fight with McGregor's team, even leaping out of the Octagon and getting physical.

While that was going on, men attacked the Notorious inside the Octagon, per BBC Sport.

The men arrested were later released because McGregor didn't press charges:

Nurmagomedov was escorted backstage by security without receiving his belt inside the cage. He briefly apologised to the Nevada State Athletic Commission after the fight and appeared to lay the blame with McGregor, who antagonised him before the bout (warning: NSFW language):

Per the BBC, White said the Nevada State Athletic Commission has withheld Nurmagomedov's purse pending an investigation.

McGregor has already opened the door for a rematch:

Tony Ferguson beat Anthony Pettis in the co-main event to move back into the lightweight title picture. The 34-year-old hasn't lost since 2012 and won the interim belt at UFC 216 before injuries ruined his shot at the official title.

The UFC and Nurmagomedov will have to deal with the fallout from UFC 229 before deciding on the way forward with the division.