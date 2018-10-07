Tony Ferguson Breaks Down in Tears After Literal Bloodbath vs. Anthony Pettis

Harry How/Getty Images

Tony Ferguson had to fight back from a devastating knee injury that required surgery, and in his return bout, the UFC did him no favors by pitting him against Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Saturday. And the two went to war.

The two ignited a fire with a back-and-forth brawl with both men showering the canvas with their blood. Both men were known for their unorthodox style, and both showcased that during their 10 minutes of action. How much blood was spilled? So much blood that it splattered on UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik at cageside.

Pettis hurt Ferguson in the second round, but Ferguson survived and then took the fight to Pettis. It was a difficult round to score, but a scorecard would not be needed. At the end of the second round, painted by each other's lifeblood, Pettis could no longer continue because of a broken hand. His corner stopped the fight.

Ferguson broke down in tears when the referee signaled the end of the fight.

After a long journey back to the Octagon, Ferguson kept his winning ways going in the lightweight division. An interim title stripped away during his time away, but now he puts himself back in position to challenge for gold.

His emotions are completely just, and seeing the raw reaction is a glimpse into the heart of a warrior.