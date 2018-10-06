Skylar Diggins-Smith, Meek Mill to Lead New Puma #REFORM Campaign

Source: Getty Images

WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith and rapper Meek Mill have partnered with apparel company Puma on a new campaign that will address social issues.

In a press release, Puma announced the launch of its #REFORM campaign, with Diggins-Smith and Mill among the spokespeople for the new initiative:

"#REFORM is directly inspired by Olympian Tommie Smith, and his 'Silent Gesture' that sparked global debate around the issues of civil rights and universal equality at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

"PUMA's belief is that to achieve faster progress, a team is essential. Therefore, PUMA has created Team#REFORM. This is a collective of individuals who believe that progress toward universal equality needs to be achieved faster. To lead Team#REFORM, PUMA has selected Captains, including rapper Meek Mill (who will focus on criminal justice reform), and WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith (gender equality), alongside Captain Emeritus, Tommie Smith (universal equality). The brand will also be partnering with entertainment company Roc Nation to spread the message of #REFORM through live and social engagement. Future #REFORM Captains will be named in the coming months.

"PUMA's goal is to go beyond inspiration and turn intentions into actions. #REFORM Captains will work with the brand to identify beneficiaries of #REFORM tactics, including product creation, recognition grants, and #REFORM Summits, where like-minded individuals will gather to promote an agenda for change."

Meek has become an advocate for prison reform. He was released from prison in April after originally being sentenced to two to four years last November for a violation of his probation stemming, in part, from a misdemeanor assault charge at a St. Louis airport.

Diggins-Smith has been advocating for gender equality and fair pay for WNBA players.

In addition to the #REFORM initiative, Puma will use the 50th anniversary of Smith's silent gesture at the 1968 Olympics on Oct. 16 to challenge others on social media to the #THIRDSALUTE movement in which individuals post an image of themselves with their fist raised in the air.