Jerry Jones Says Signing Dez Bryant Isn't in Cowboys' Best Interest

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas cowboys owner Jerry Jones squashed speculation of a potential reunion with free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant on Friday.

"We feel good about Dez and wish him the very best. Trust me, if it were in our best interests, his and ours, he'd be on the field for the Cowboys," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Bryant and the Cowboys had a bitter split in April when the team cut him, but he tweeted Tuesday that he would be open to rejoining the team:

That message came four days after Bryant tweeted he would be signing with a team "soon."

Following Jones' comments, it's clear he's going to have to keep waiting for a new opportunity to present itself with the receiver-needy Cowboys out of the Bryant business for good. The team saved $8 million against the salary cap this season by letting Bryant go, per Spotrac.

Bryant has been searching for a one-year prove-it deal that would allow him to test free agency again in 2019. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the three-time Pro Bowler declined an offer of approximately $21 million over three years in April.

Bryant also turned down a one-year deal from the Cleveland Browns valued at less than $5 million, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The 29-year-old finished last season with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.