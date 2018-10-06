TMZ: Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash After Drunkenly Kicking Hotel Door

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte was reportedly involved in a car crash the same day he drunkenly tried to kick down his own hotel door in Newport Beach, California.

According to TMZ Sports, a police report alleged the 34-year-old rear-ended a car with his Porsche in Gainesville, Florida, when he was driving home from the airport Thursday. Lochte was cited for careless driving, while the driver of the car he hit was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"There's no mention of alcohol in the police report," TMZ reported.

The crash reportedly occurred around 9:45 p.m. ET, while the incident at the hotel took place around 6 a.m. ET.

Lochte's attorney, Jeff Ostrow, released a statement to TMZ on Friday confirming his client will seek professional help to treat his alcohol addiction:

"Ryan has been battling alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him.

"He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately."

"Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his fifth Olympics in Tokyo in 2020."

Lochte was charged with falsely reporting a crime in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Summer Olympics in a situatuion that received widespread attention, though the charges were dismissed. He is serving a 14-month suspension after receiving an IV infusion of a legal substance that exceeded the 100-milliliter threshold.