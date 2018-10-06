Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 8 Scores, Table and Top Saturday Scorers

Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 8 Scores, Table and Top Saturday ScorersOctober 6, 2018
Eric Dier scored the only goal in Tottenham Hotspur's narrow win over Cardiff City, firing Spurs into the top three of the Premier League standings.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City will all be in action on Sunday, with the latter two facing each other in a clash at the top of the table.
Everton bagged a win over Leicester City, and Bournemouth cruised against Watford. Manchester United and Newcastle United will close out the action later on Saturday.
Here are Saturday's results:
Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester 1-2 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Cardiff
Watford 0-4 Bournemouth
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
The latest Premier League standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)
2 Liverpool, 7, 12, 19
11 Manchester United, 7, -2, 10
13 Brighton & Hove Albion, 8, -4, 8
20 Cardiff, 8, -13, 2
The current Premier League top scorers (Player, Team, Goals)
Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 6
Harry Kane, Tottenham, 5
Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 5
Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 5
Glenn Murray, Brighton, 5
For a look at the complete standings and top scorer's race, visit WhoScored.com.
Dier opened the scoring for Tottenham inside the first 10 minutes, and as shared by B/R Football, the goal had been a long time coming:
The England international pounced on a loose ball inside the box after a cross was headed into the danger zone by Davinson Sanchez.
Joe Ralls was sent off for one of the most blatant fouls you'll see all season, a senseless lunge on Lucas Moura while the ball was nowhere near the Brazilian.
Richarlison added to his total for Everton in the first half against Leicester, but the Brazilian had compatriot Bernard to thank. The trickster did all of the hard work with some incredible dribbling, per sportswriter Adam Jones:
Adam Jones @Adam_Jones94
Bernard, take a bow. He's absolutely embarrassed the right back with a lovely bit of skill before dinking a lovely ball towards the back post where Richarlison was unmarked to volley home
Ricardo Pereira tied things up before Wes Morgan got himself sent off for a second bookable offence. Gylfi Sigurdsson regained the lead for the Toffees.
Christian Kabasele was also sent off in Bournemouth's easy win over Watford, and as shared by HLN's Kristof Terreur, the Belgian has struggled to keep things clean of late:
Kristof Terreur 📰 @HLNinEngeland
Christian Kabasele in his last three games: 🔴 two penalties conceded 🔴 two red cards https://t.co/GFOMQYUEDR
With the advantage, the Cherries ran riot, as Joshua King bagged a brace and Callum Wilson added to the lead. David Brooks had opened the scoring.
United manager Jose Mourinho will be under real pressure in Saturday's late fixture. According to David McDonnell at the Mirror the Special One will be sacked after the match, but that report has since been denied:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho retains the support of the club's board to turn the present situation around. Full story👉 https://t.co/bofogxfROx #MUFC https://t.co/ckT7QUMV3a
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal will be in action on Sunday.
Live: Man Utd vs. Newcastle