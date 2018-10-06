La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 8 Matches

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid failed to win or even score for the third-straight game in La Liga after losing 1-0 to Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday. Manu Garcia's 95th-minute winner piled the pressure on Los Blancos.

Elsewhere, Eibar beat Girona away from home, while Levante took all three points from a trip to Getafe. Leganes capped the day with a narrow win over Rayo Vallecano, a result not enough to take them out of the bottom three.

Saturday Scores

Girona 2-3 Eibar

Getafe 0-1 Levante

Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

Leganes 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the division's official website)

1. Barcelona: 7, 4, +10, 14

2. Real Madrid: 8, 4, +5, 14

3. Alaves: 8, 4, +3, 14

4. Sevilla: 7, 4, +9, 13

5. Atletico Madrid: 7, 3, +4, 12

6. Real Betis: 7, 3, 0, 12

7. Espanyol: 7, 3, +2, 11

8. Real Sociedad: 8, 3, +1, 11

9. Celta Vigo: 7, 2, +2, 10

10. Levante: 8, 3, -2, 10

11. Eibar: 8, 3, -3, 10

12. Valladolid: 7, 2, 0, 9

13. Getafe: 8, 2, -1, 9

14. Girona: 8, 2, -3, 9

15. Villarreal: 7, 2, +1, 8

16. Valencia: 7, 1, -1, 8

17. Athletic Bilbao: 7, 1, -4, 7

18. Leganes: 8, 2, -5, 7

19. Rayo Vallecano: 7, 1, -8, 5

20. Huesca: 7, 1, -10, 5

Real couldn't find the net in 95 minutes and were duly punished when Garcia headed in the winner. Problems along a forward line still missing the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in the summer, were compounded by injuries to Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

His side's ongoing goal drought doesn't bode well for manager Julen Lopetegui:

The day began with Eibar edging a five-goal thriller in Girona. It was the visitors who took the lead on 12 minutes when Charles struck from the penalty spot.

His goal was the cue for Cristhian Stuani to bag two goals in as many minutes to continue a prolific run and seemingly put the hosts in control before the break:

However, there was still time for Eibar to find the net again, with Anaitz Arbilla getting his name on the scoresheet in the fifth minute of injury time.

Eibar's winner came 18 minutes from time courtesy of Sergi Enrich. The result has moved Eibar to 11th, while Girona are struggling to match last season's form as the surprise package of Spain's top flight.

Enis Bardhi put Levante ahead on the hour mark in Getafe. His goal was enough to move Levante above Eibar and into the top 10.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Guido Carrillo gave Leganes a 14th minute lead at home to Rayo Vallecano in the day's final game. It proved enough to secure all three points but Leganes remain mired in a fight against the drop.

Sunday gives Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla the chance to take full advantage of Real's loss at the top. Barca need to win in Valencia, while Atleti host Real Betis and Sevilla are at home to Celta Vigo.