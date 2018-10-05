SEN Aspect, Envy LeNain, Top Plays, Prize Money in Week 3 Fortnite Fall Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

SEN Aspect and Envy LeNain captured the $67,500 top prize after scoring 16 points in six matches Friday to win Week 3 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish in the North America region.

Aspect and LeNain tallied three points in the final game to edge Ghost Bizzle and Psalm, who racked up 13 points to finish second in the final standings for a $47,500 payday from the $10 million purse up for grabs over the six-week Fortnite Battle Royale event.

Meanwhile, Atlantis Mitro found the winner's circle for the second consecutive week in the European region. After taking home $37,500 for his triumph in a solo tournament last Friday, he'll split $67,500 with duo partner TTV SluggEU after they scored 17 points to win the day's first session.

The winning teams in both the North American and European regions also earned 305 points for their respective Fall Skirmish clubs—the Lucky Llamas for Aspect and LeNain and the Rift Raiders for Mitro and SluggEU.

FaZe Cloak and CLG Chrispy (North America) and GO Deadra and GO JuleZ (Europe) earned $50,000 apiece for posting the highest-elimination games in their respective regions.

Play in North America started in wild fashion as four different teams reached the eight-elimination threshold in Game 1 to activate the double-point multiplier as part of the King Pin format. None were able to capitalize in Game 2, however, which kept the standings close throughout.

The event also featured multiple head-to-head engagements between popular streamers Ninja (with King Richard) and Dr. Lupo (with GubbaTV). Lupo eliminated King Richard in the opening match, but Ninja's side knocked out Lupo and Gubba in two other games.

It led to some friendly banter on Twitter between Ninja and Lupo, who often play together during their Twitch streams:

Neither duo finished inside the top 10 to earn prize money, though.

In Europe, Mitro and SluggEU were forced to hold off Solary Hunter and Solary Kinstaar, who hovered near the top of the leaderboard all day en route to a second-place showing with 15 points.

Slugg commented on the Week 3 title:

Here's a look at some highlights from Friday's action:

Looking ahead, the Week 3 trial was previously confirmed as the "Lazy Links Tour," which suggests it will be some type of golf competition on the Fortnite map's course.

Week 4 kicks off next Friday with a squads tournament. Further details for both the trial and next week's event will be announced in the coming days.