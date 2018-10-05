Billy Beane: Khris Davis, A's Have Had 'Preliminary Talks' on Contract Extension

Masterpress/Getty Images

Oakland A's executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane confirmed the team has had "preliminary" discussions about a contract extension with designated hitter Khris Davis.

"We've had some preliminary conversations about keeping him around longer," Beane told reporters Friday, according to NBC Sports California's Ben Ross. "The good thing is Khris is going to be back next year for sure, no matter what. But we're also aware of the fact that he's going to be a free agent after that. We're aware of his value to the club."

Davis, who led the majors with 48 home runs this season, will be under team control in 2019 but is currently scheduled to become a free agent prior to the 2020 campaign.

Last offseason, Davis and the A's agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract to avoid arbitration.

As Ross noted, the 30-year-old is now in line for a comfortable raise as the two sides prepare to head back to the negotiating table after he finished the year with 123 RBI and a .874 OPS.

Davis has now hit at least 40 home runs in three straight seasons and posted an average of .247 four years running.

"I know he's going to hit .247 next year," Beane joked, per Ross. "We can count on that consistency. We also know he's going to hit 40 home runs. I'm a big fan of the home run."

According to FanGraphs, Davis leads all players with 133 home runs over the past three seasons. Giancarlo Stanton ranks second with 124 during that stretch, while Nelson Cruz is situated in third with 119.