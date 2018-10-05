La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 8 Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad earned an away victory at Athletic Bilbao, as the visitors won 3-1 in La Liga on Friday.

Mikel Oyarzabal's goal from the penalty spot for La Real was soon cancelled out by Iker Muniain's effort, as the teams went into half-time level.

However, Luca Sangalli re-established the lead for the away side soon after the restart, giving his team a fresh advantage.

Oyarzabal wrapped up the three points, burying a second penalty after 74 minutes.

Here are the latest standings from Spain's top-flight:

La Liga standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona, 7, 10, 14

2. Real Madrid, 7, 6, 14

3. Sevilla, 7, 9, 13

4. Atletico Madrid, 7, 4, 12

5. Real Betis, 7, 0, 12

6. Deportivo Alaves, 7, 2, 11

7. Espanyol, 7, 2, 11

8. Real Sociedad, 8, 1, 11

9. Celta Vigo, 7, 2, 10

10. Getafe, 7, 0, 9

11. Real Valladolid, 7, 0, 9

12. Girona, 7, -2, 9

13. Villarreal, 7, 1, 8

14. Valencia, 7, -1, 8

15. Levante, 7, -3, 7

16. Athletic Bilbao, 7, -4, 7

17. Eibar, 7, -4, 7

18. Rayo Vallecano, 6, -7, 5

19. Huesca, 7, -10, 5

20. Leganes, 7, -6, 4

Friday Recap

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

It was a successful night for Sociedad on the road on Friday, as the season continues to spiral for Athletic Club.

The visitors appeared in good shape after 30 minutes, as Oyarzabal earned the lead from the penalty spot.

The 21-year-old was confident as he slammed his effort down the middle of the goal, wheeling away to celebrate with his team-mates after Sangalli drew the foul.

However, the joy was shortlived, with Bilbao striking back within two minutes.

Muniain was calm as he found the bottom corner, and the game was back in the balance as the home fans raised the roof.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

La Real took the lead once again in the second half, and this time Athletic Club didn't have the stomach for another comeback.

Sangalli latched onto Igor Zubeldia's cross, and the attacking midfielder found the back of the net with ease.

The game was put to bed by Oyarzabal with 16 minutes remaining, earning his brace with a second penalty.

Unai Simon conceded the foul, allowing Oyarzabal to repeat his effort from earlier in the game.

Sociedad rise up to eighth in the table, leaving Bilbao floundering in 16th spot.