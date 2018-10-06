B/R's Best Reads of the Week of October 6

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2018

LeBron James checks his cellphone on arrival for his press conference on the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, September 24, 2018, with the Lakers' newest blockbuster signing and teammates met with the media. - The Lakers open their 2018 NBA season in Portland on October 18th. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best content from the week in one place.

                

Is Social Media Addiction in the NBA Out of Control?

Social media has become so ingrained in NBA culture that players are always on—in locker rooms, meetings, even during games: "How do I get players and staff to put down their damn phones?"

                   

UFC Icon Conor McGregor Is the Ultimate Antihero

How Conor McGregor embraced his "bad boy" gimmick to become the smartest man in MMA.

           

Meet Colorado Kicker James Stefanou, the Oldest Dude in College Football

He's 31 and the oldest player in CFB, but Colorado kicker James Stefanou has NFL dreams.

Related

    Red Sox Pick Up Where They Left Off in '04

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Red Sox Pick Up Where They Left Off in '04

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox's Hot Start Too Much for Yankees

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Red Sox's Hot Start Too Much for Yankees

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    25 Years Ago MJ Retired—and Pippen Dominated

    Featured logo
    Featured

    25 Years Ago MJ Retired—and Pippen Dominated

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Predictions for Week 6 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    CFB Predictions for Week 6 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report