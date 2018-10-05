EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Friday's Week 8 Results and Top Scorers

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season as the Seagulls beat West Ham United 1-0 on Friday at the Amex Stadium.

Murray converted a cross from Beram Kayal on 25 minutes to end a poor run for Chris Hughton's men and deliver an important victory against a below-par Hammers side.

Premier League Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 7, 19, +18

2. Liverpool: 7, 19, +12



3. Chelsea: 7, 17, +10



4. Tottenham Hotspur: 7, 15, +7

5. Arsenal: 7, 15, +5

6. Watford: 7, 13, +3

7. Leicester City: 7, 12, +3

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7, 12, +2

9. Bournemouth: 6, 10, -1



10. Manchester United: 7, 10, -2

11. Everton: 7, 9, -0

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 8, 8, -4

13. Burnley: 7, 7, -2

14. Crystal Palace: 6, 7, -2

15. West Ham United: 8, 7, -5

16. Southampton: 7, 5, -5

17. Fulham: 7, 5, -8

18. Newcastle United: 7, 2, -6

19. Cardiff City: 7, 2, -12



20. Huddersfield Town: 7, 2, -13

Premier League Top Scorers

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 6

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 5

Harry Kane, Tottenham: 5

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 5

Glenn Murray, Brighton: 5

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 4

Marko Arnautovic, West Ham United: 4

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 4

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 4

Friday Recap

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini named an unchanged side from the team which convincingly beat Manchester United 3-1 last time.

However, the Hammers could not replicate the form they showed against Jose Mourinho's men in the early stages as they put in a scrappy display.

A deflected Marko Arnautovic strike was the closest they came to troubling Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Brighton took advantage of some poor West Ham defending to take the lead. Alireza Jahanbakhsh found Kayal who crossed from the left for an unmarked Murray to tap home.

Match of the Day noted his record against the Hammers:

West Ham improved after the break and piled on the pressure. Arnautovic fired straight at Ryan, and Fabian Balbuena went close from a corner.

However, the hosts managed to weather the storm, and Murray might have had a second with 15 minutes remaining. The striker headed Solly March's cross narrowly over the bar.

Brighton seemed to be feeling the effects towards the end of the match. Defender Bruno was offered a little help, as shown by Sky Sports Premier League:

Brighton substitute Jurgen Locadia did manage to get the ball in the back of the net in the closing stages, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The action then switched straight to the other end with Lucas Perez getting into the penalty area and cutting the ball back for Arnautovic, but he could only blaze the ball over the bar from close range.

It summed up West Ham's night as they slipped to their fifth Premier League defeat of the season. Meanwhile, Brighton end a winless run and pick up their first victory in seven games.