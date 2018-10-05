James Rodriguez Reportedly Threatens to Quit Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

James Rodriguez has reportedly threatened to quit Bayern Munich during an angry dressing room exchange aimed at manager Niko Kovac who was not in attendance at the time.

According to Bild (h/t AS), Rodriguez has become unhappy at his lack of playing time under Kovac who replaced Jupp Heynckes at the helm over the summer.

The Colombian is said to have shouted, "We are not Frankfurt" in reference to Kovac's former team and added that he planned to tell the Croatian he wanted out, per the report.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are going through a poor period of form by their own lofty standards. They have gone three games without a win in all competitions after draws against Ajax and FC Augsburg and defeat to Hertha Berlin.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The results mean they are a point behind Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table after six games. Hertha Berlin are level on points with Bayern in third place.

Kovac said after their Champions League draw with Ajax that the "atmosphere in the dressing room is a positive one," per the Press Association (h/t the Daily Mail).

Rodriguez joined Bayern from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 on a two-year loan. After a slow start, he played a key role for the club as they won the Bundesliga for a sixth campaign in a row.

This season he has been on the fringes under Kovac. He has made just two starts in the league and one in the Champions League. Despite his lack of playing time, he's still managed two goals and an assist.

Kovac has spoken about Rodriguez ahead of Saturday's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach:

Rodriguez brings creativity whenever he takes to the field. He also has an eye for goal and is capable of some spectacular strikes.

Bayern Munich are keen to keep him at the club and want him to make his loan deal permanent before the end of the year, per Sport Bild (h/t Panos Kostopoulos of Marca).

The Bavarian giants will pay €42 million (£36.9 million) for the 27-year-old's signature, according to the report.

Yet if Rodriguez is unhappy at the Allianz Arena he will be in no rush to commit his future to the club and may wait to see how the situation unfolds.

The scrutiny is on Kovac after a less than impressive start to life in the Bayern hotseat. He will need to maintain squad harmony if he is to get the squad back to winning ways.