David Ortiz on Johnny Damon Picking Yankees over Red Sox: 'That's Some Bulls--t'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon played for both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees during his 18-year career, so he may have conflicted feelings about the American League Division Series between the two archrivals.

However, he's made his pick—and one of his former teammates is not thrilled with it.

Damon recently acknowledged to TMZ Sports that he believes Boston is "better," but he made it known that New York is his team and he sees an upset happening:

Well, Red Sox legend David Ortiz heard about those comments and wasn't having any of it. (Warning: Video contains profanity)

"Johnny Damon did?!" Big Papi responded while laughing, per TMZ Sports. "That's some bulls--t, isn't it! Red Sox all the way."

This marks the first postseason meeting between the Red Sox and the Yankees since 2004. Damon and Ortiz were teammates on that Boston squad, helping the Red Sox become the first team in MLB history to rally from a 0-3 hole to win a postseason series as they fought back to take four straight from New York and win the American League Championship Series.

That, of course, set the stage for the Red Sox to snap the 86-year championship drought, putting an end to the Curse of the Bambino.

Damon would later sign with the Yankees after the 2005 season and spent four years in pinstripes. As of 2015, per TMZ, Damon was not on speaking terms with Red Sox owner John Henry.